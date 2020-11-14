Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records nearly 45,000 new cases, 520 fatalities; tally over 87.73 lakh

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 44,684 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am Saturday. The country’s total tally currently stands at over 87.73 lakh cases. With 520 people succumbing to the virus Friday the death toll stands at 1,29,188. Out of the total cases, 4.80 lakh cases are active while 81.63 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. Haryana is in the midst of a surge and has become the fastest growing state after Delhi and Kerala. The state recorded nearly 2,700 cases on Friday.
With Arvind Kejriwal Friday expressing concerns about the coronavirus surge in the national capital, the Delhi government is likely to put several Covid-19 prevention measures in place after Diwali to ensure the strict implementation of social distancing and use of face coverings. On account of the winter season and the large influx of patients from festive gatherings, Delhi could experience about 15,000 cases in a day soon, a report by National Centre for Disease Control noted.
The second worst affected state, Maharashtra is anticipating a second COVID-19 wave in January-February. The state government has asked the authorities to ensure there is no complacency in testing and said labs should efficiently function in all districts.
On the vaccine front, Serum Institute of India (SII) said that as many as 40 million doses of the Covishield vaccine have already been manufactured. The promising results of the trials so far give confidence that Covishield could be a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic, the institute’s statement read. The SII also announced completion of the enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials for the Covishield vaccine in the country.
In other news, the covid-19 pandemic has threatened India’s progress in protecting children under the age of 5 against Pneumonia and diarrhea, according to the annual Pneumonia and Diarrhoea Progress Report.
Delhi recorded 7,802 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.74 lakh on Friday, while 91 more fatalities in a same period pushed the death toll to 7,423, authorities said.
These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 56,553 tests conducted the previous day. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 13.80 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.
Of the total tests conducted the previous day, 36,643 were rapid-antigen tests, while at 19,910, it was the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a day till date, the bulletin said.
The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 958 with the death of one person while 233 new cases pushed the tally to 2,10,068 on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The only COVID-19 death in the state during the day was of a 70-year-old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, the minister said. (PTI)