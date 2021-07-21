Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Assam doctor infected with Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus simultaneously

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru (PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A doctor in Assam was found to be infected by two different coronavirus variants of concern, both Alpha and Delta. But her condition is nothing to be alarmed about, according to officials.

“It will be similar to any other mono-infection of the virus, nothing to worry that the dual infection will cause the severe disease, it is not like that,” Dr. BJ Borkakoti, Senior Scientist, Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, told ANI.

No death due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by the states and union territories, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The government, however, said there was “unprecedented surge” in demand of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Muslims across the country are observing the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha under the shadow of the Covid pandemic. Officials have urged devotees to celebrate while observing appropriate Covid protocols.