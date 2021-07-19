scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India records 38,164 new covid-19 cases, 499 deaths

With 499 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 4.14 lakh. Daily death count falls below 500 for the first time since April 6.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2021 9:58:11 am
Crowd at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram after Covid-19 restrictions were eased. (Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 38,164 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the total tally to over 3.11 crore. Out of these, active cases declined to 4.21 lakh while recoveries touch 3.03 crore. With 499 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 4.14 lakh. Daily death count falls below 500 for the first time since April 6.

For the first time in over 4 months, the national capital did not report a single covid death on Sunday. Delhi’s positivity rate has also fallen to 0.07 per cent. The city, which at the peak of the second wave saw 448 deaths in one day (May 3), has seen a sharp dip in cases and deaths over the past month.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday prohibited the annual Kanwar Yatra in the city, by putting a ban on “celebrations, processions, gatherings.” This came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

With 1.25 lakh active cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has given in to pressure to lift lockdown restrictions for three days for Bakrid, which falls on July 21. The Indian Medical Association criticised the government decision as “unwarranted and inappropriate at the time of a medical emergency”. 

In the Monsoon session of parliament, set to begin today, the opposition is set to corner the Centre over the handling of the deadly second wave of Covid-19, among other things. 

 

Live Blog

09:58 (IST)19 Jul 2021
Delhi Covid vaccine stock to last for less than a day: Bulletin

Delhi had less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccine doses left on Sunday morning, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the city government. The national capital received 60,000 doses of Covishield on Saturday, taking the total number of doses to 72,240, the bulletin said.

The number of Covaxin doses available in the national capital stands at 2,05,630. Only 20 per cent of Covaxin doses are to be used for first dose, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles. As many as 93,55,271 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,15,357 second doses, according to data on the CoWIN portal.

09:57 (IST)19 Jul 2021
India records 38,164 new covid-19 cases, 499 deaths

India recorded 38,164 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the total tally to over 3.11 crore. Out of these, active cases declined to 4.21 lakh while recoveries touch 3.03 crore. With 499 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 4.14 lakh. Daily death count falls below 500 for the first time since April 6.

Opposition parties object to PM’s joint address on Covid to MPs at Parliament annexe

 

Opposition parties on Sunday objected to the government’s offer for a joint address to all MPs by the Prime Minister on Covid at the Parliament annexe, saying this will be “highly irregular” at a time when Parliament will be in session and it aims to “bypass” norms.

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go “outside”.

No let-up in Covid, Kerala yields to pressure, relaxes curbs for Bakrid

Amid consistently high Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has given in to pressure and lifted lockdown restrictions for three days for celebration of Bakrid, which falls on July 21. Even in local bodies where the test positivity rate has been steadily above 15%, restrictions have been waived for a day on Monday to enable people to go for festival shopping.

Of 4.25-lakh active Covid cases in the country, Kerala accounts for 1.25 lakh. The state’s share in national daily cases has been consistently around 35%.

The Indian Medical Association criticised the government decision as “unwarranted and inappropriate at the time of a medical emergency”. “When many northern states like J&K, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety, the traditional and pilgrim yatras, it is unfortunate that the learned state of Kerala has taken these retrograde decisions,” it said.

