Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India records 38,164 new covid-19 cases, 499 deaths

Crowd at the Vizhinjam fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram after Covid-19 restrictions were eased. (Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 38,164 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the total tally to over 3.11 crore. Out of these, active cases declined to 4.21 lakh while recoveries touch 3.03 crore. With 499 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 4.14 lakh. Daily death count falls below 500 for the first time since April 6.

For the first time in over 4 months, the national capital did not report a single covid death on Sunday. Delhi’s positivity rate has also fallen to 0.07 per cent. The city, which at the peak of the second wave saw 448 deaths in one day (May 3), has seen a sharp dip in cases and deaths over the past month.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday prohibited the annual Kanwar Yatra in the city, by putting a ban on “celebrations, processions, gatherings.” This came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

With 1.25 lakh active cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has given in to pressure to lift lockdown restrictions for three days for Bakrid, which falls on July 21. The Indian Medical Association criticised the government decision as “unwarranted and inappropriate at the time of a medical emergency”.

In the Monsoon session of parliament, set to begin today, the opposition is set to corner the Centre over the handling of the deadly second wave of Covid-19, among other things.