Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records lowest single-day spike in nearly 5 months

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2020 10:07:28 am
Mumbai covid, bmc, mumbai covid gudelines, mumbai covid cases, mumbai night curfew, mumbaui night club covid violation, mumbai news, indian express newsOut of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 22,065 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the lowest single day case spike since July. With this, India’s total tally breached the 99 lakh mark. Out of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active while over 94.2 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. With 354 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,43709.

For administering Covid-19 vaccines in India, the Centre has asked states to identify and prioritize those below the age of 50 with comorbidities, top government sources told The Indian Express. In a high level meeting last week, co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, three groups — 2 crore frontline workers, including police and armed forces; and, about 27 crore above the age of 50 and those less than 50 years with comorbidities — were asked to be prioritised. 

On the global front, the biggest vaccination drive in American history commenced Monday with a critical care nurse becoming the first person to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the country. Canada too administered its first dosage by vaccinating five front line workers in Ontario.

 

Live Blog

India's tally breach 99 lakh; lowest cases reported since July; Follow this space for the latest on Covid-19 in India.

10:07 (IST)15 Dec 2020
Over 1 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in phase 1 in J-K

Over one lakh health workers in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase when a vaccine is available in the country, a senior official told PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration has identified over 4,000 sites and 24,000 vaccinators for it, he said. The health administration has already started advance planning for coronavirus vaccine rollout and deputy commissioners have prepared district-wise micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points and logistics requirements.

"Jammu and Kashmir has identified around 4,000 vaccination sites, more than 5000 trained vaccinators and 19,000 potential vaccinators for COVID 19 vaccination under the COVID vaccination programme," Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said. 

10:02 (IST)15 Dec 2020
Govt refines vaccine shortlisting: states told to use district data for under-50s with risks

The Centre has asked states to utilise data generated at the district level during screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to identify a priority group that is expected to receive Covid vaccinations early next year: those below the age of 50 with comorbidities, top government sources told The Indian Express.

“The basic document will be the electoral roll, which will provide states with age details of beneficiaries. The states will superimpose this basic document with the NCD screenings that they have conducted. The states can also create their own mechanisms, as health is a subject of the state,” sources said.

Last week, a high-level expert group co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, recommended three groups to be simultaneously vaccinated on priority depending on availability of vaccine: 1 crore health care workers; 2 crore frontline workers, including police and armed forces; and, about 27 crore above the age of 50 and those less than 50 years with comorbidities. (Read Kaunain Sheriff M's report here)

09:57 (IST)15 Dec 2020
India records over 22,000 new cases, 354 deaths

India recorded 22,065 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the lowest single day case spike since July. With this, India’s total tally breached the 99 lakh mark. Out of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active while over 94.2 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. With 354 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,43709.

COVID-19 test, Coronavirus Test A health professional collects swab samples for Covid testing (File/Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Vaccinating 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for 30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event and allowing only one beneficiary at a time are among the guidelines issued by the Centre for the COVID-19 inoculation drive, PTI reported. According to the guidelines issued to states recently, the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis. At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations. The states have been asked, as far as possible, to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Monday. In a tweet, translated from Hindi, Manjhi said “Today my corona test report has come up positive. People who have come in contact with me in the last one week are requested to get their corona test done.”

The first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was shipped from Michigan on Sunday, commencing the biggest vaccination drive in American history. About 2.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered in the first shipment. Another 2.9 million is being held back for the second dose,to be given 21 days later.

