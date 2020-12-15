Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records lowest single-day spike in nearly 5 months

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 22,065 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the lowest single day case spike since July. With this, India’s total tally breached the 99 lakh mark. Out of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active while over 94.2 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. With 354 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,43709.
For administering Covid-19 vaccines in India, the Centre has asked states to identify and prioritize those below the age of 50 with comorbidities, top government sources told The Indian Express. In a high level meeting last week, co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, three groups — 2 crore frontline workers, including police and armed forces; and, about 27 crore above the age of 50 and those less than 50 years with comorbidities — were asked to be prioritised.
On the global front, the biggest vaccination drive in American history commenced Monday with a critical care nurse becoming the first person to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the country. Canada too administered its first dosage by vaccinating five front line workers in Ontario.
Over one lakh health workers in Jammu and Kashmir will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase when a vaccine is available in the country, a senior official told PTI.
The Jammu and Kashmir adminstration has identified over 4,000 sites and 24,000 vaccinators for it, he said. The health administration has already started advance planning for coronavirus vaccine rollout and deputy commissioners have prepared district-wise micro-plans for vaccination sites, cold chain storage points and logistics requirements.
"Jammu and Kashmir has identified around 4,000 vaccination sites, more than 5000 trained vaccinators and 19,000 potential vaccinators for COVID 19 vaccination under the COVID vaccination programme," Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said.
The Centre has asked states to utilise data generated at the district level during screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) to identify a priority group that is expected to receive Covid vaccinations early next year: those below the age of 50 with comorbidities, top government sources told The Indian Express.
“The basic document will be the electoral roll, which will provide states with age details of beneficiaries. The states will superimpose this basic document with the NCD screenings that they have conducted. The states can also create their own mechanisms, as health is a subject of the state,” sources said.
Last week, a high-level expert group co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, recommended three groups to be simultaneously vaccinated on priority depending on availability of vaccine: 1 crore health care workers; 2 crore frontline workers, including police and armed forces; and, about 27 crore above the age of 50 and those less than 50 years with comorbidities. (Read Kaunain Sheriff M's report here)
