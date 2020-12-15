Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records lowest single-day spike in nearly 5 months

Out of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 22,065 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the lowest single day case spike since July. With this, India’s total tally breached the 99 lakh mark. Out of the total cases, over 3.39 cases are active while over 94.2 lakh people have recovered after testing positive. With 354 new fatalities, the death toll now stands at 1,43709.

For administering Covid-19 vaccines in India, the Centre has asked states to identify and prioritize those below the age of 50 with comorbidities, top government sources told The Indian Express. In a high level meeting last week, co-chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, three groups — 2 crore frontline workers, including police and armed forces; and, about 27 crore above the age of 50 and those less than 50 years with comorbidities — were asked to be prioritised.

On the global front, the biggest vaccination drive in American history commenced Monday with a critical care nurse becoming the first person to get vaccinated for Covid-19 in the country. Canada too administered its first dosage by vaccinating five front line workers in Ontario.