Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Moderna vaccine candidate could have edge over Pfizer’s

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Moderna does not currently have an arrangement to supply its vaccine in India. Experts told The Indian Express Moderna's candidate could have an edge over Pfizer's.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: November 17, 2020 7:53:12 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in indiaIn New Delhi on November 16, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: American biotech company Moderna Monday announced its vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus had shown an efficacy of 94.5 per cent. The company does not currently have an arrangement to supply its vaccine in India. Experts told The Indian Express Moderna’s candidate could have an edge over Pfizer’s.

One of the biggest concerns at this stage is the cold chain logistics in India for the last-mile distribution of vaccines in such a vast, hot country. While India has a 28,000-unit cold storage network that is used for the government’s universal immunisation programme, experts and logistics firms said no company had the capability or capacity to transport vaccines colder than -25 degrees Celsius.

In other news, Delhi Health Minister Sastyendar Jain Monday said there was “no chance” of another lockdown in the national capital, adding that the city had already witnessed its third peak of Covid-19 infections. “The virus cannot be contained through lockdown, people should protect themselves by wearing face masks. I can tell you the peak of the third wave is gone,” he said. Delhi recorded 3,797 cases on Monday and 99 deaths.

Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Congress MP Manish Tewari Monday announced they had tested positive for Covid-19. Arya is in isolation in a hospital in Mohali.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Moderna vaccine candidate shows 94.5% efficacy; 'no chance' of a lockdown in Delhi, says health minister; Haryana governor tests positive. Read latest news and updates below.

07:53 (IST)17 Nov 2020
Moderna says Covid vaccine 95% effective; may be promising option in India

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. The top story this morning is on Moderna's vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus, which has shown an efficacy of 94.5 per cent. The company does not currently have an arrangement to supply its vaccine in India, but experts told The Indian Express Moderna's candidate could have an edge over Pfizer’s. Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news and updates on the pandemic. 

coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india Testing for Covid-19 in progress in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

* Delhi Covid-19 situation: 75 doctors, 250 paramedics from paramilitary forces en route Delhi

At least 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the paramilitary forces are on their way from different parts of the country to serve the people of Delhi who are facing a spike in coronavirus cases and manpower shortage. A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to rev up the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, several meetings were held on Monday in different wings of the government for the smooth implementation of his 11 directives. Seventy five doctors and 250 paramedics will join the health workers of Delhi to handle the Covid-19 patients as early as possible, an official privy to the development told PTI. The doctors and paramedics of the paramilitary forces are coming from as far as Assam and Tamil Nadu besides Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

* Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' enters phase-3 trials

Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech, is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said Monday. Speaking virtually at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Ella said the company was also working on another vaccine for Covid-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops, and may be ready by next year. "We partnered with ICMR for a Covid-19 vaccine... as we speak it entered the phase 3 trials," he said, reported PTI.

* Nearly 160 tonnes of biomedical waste generated during Bihar elections

Nearly 160 tonne of biomedical waste in the form of gloves, face masks and empty sanitiser bottles used by polling personnel and voters was generated during the Bihar Assembly polls held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, poll authorities in the state have said. They relied on an inexpensive but effective technology used to track EVMs to ensure that the waste reached public health centres for its onward journey to the incinerator.

To ensure safety of voters, polling staff and security personnel, the Election Commission had procured 18 lakh face shields, 70 lakh face masks, 5.4 lakh single use rubber gloves for polling and security personnel and 7.21 crore ‘one hand’ single use polythene gloves for voters to press the EVM button and sign the register at the polling stations.

