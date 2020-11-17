Coronavirus India Live Updates: Moderna vaccine candidate could have edge over Pfizer’s

Coronavirus India Live Updates: American biotech company Moderna Monday announced its vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus had shown an efficacy of 94.5 per cent. The company does not currently have an arrangement to supply its vaccine in India. Experts told The Indian Express Moderna’s candidate could have an edge over Pfizer’s.
One of the biggest concerns at this stage is the cold chain logistics in India for the last-mile distribution of vaccines in such a vast, hot country. While India has a 28,000-unit cold storage network that is used for the government’s universal immunisation programme, experts and logistics firms said no company had the capability or capacity to transport vaccines colder than -25 degrees Celsius.
In other news, Delhi Health Minister Sastyendar Jain Monday said there was “no chance” of another lockdown in the national capital, adding that the city had already witnessed its third peak of Covid-19 infections. “The virus cannot be contained through lockdown, people should protect themselves by wearing face masks. I can tell you the peak of the third wave is gone,” he said. Delhi recorded 3,797 cases on Monday and 99 deaths.
Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Congress MP Manish Tewari Monday announced they had tested positive for Covid-19. Arya is in isolation in a hospital in Mohali.
