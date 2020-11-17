Coronavirus India Live Updates: Moderna vaccine candidate could have edge over Pfizer’s

Testing for Covid-19 in progress in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

* Delhi Covid-19 situation: 75 doctors, 250 paramedics from paramilitary forces en route Delhi

At least 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the paramilitary forces are on their way from different parts of the country to serve the people of Delhi who are facing a spike in coronavirus cases and manpower shortage. A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to rev up the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, several meetings were held on Monday in different wings of the government for the smooth implementation of his 11 directives. Seventy five doctors and 250 paramedics will join the health workers of Delhi to handle the Covid-19 patients as early as possible, an official privy to the development told PTI. The doctors and paramedics of the paramilitary forces are coming from as far as Assam and Tamil Nadu besides Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

* Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' enters phase-3 trials

Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech, is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said Monday. Speaking virtually at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Ella said the company was also working on another vaccine for Covid-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops, and may be ready by next year. "We partnered with ICMR for a Covid-19 vaccine... as we speak it entered the phase 3 trials," he said, reported PTI.

* Nearly 160 tonnes of biomedical waste generated during Bihar elections

Nearly 160 tonne of biomedical waste in the form of gloves, face masks and empty sanitiser bottles used by polling personnel and voters was generated during the Bihar Assembly polls held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, poll authorities in the state have said. They relied on an inexpensive but effective technology used to track EVMs to ensure that the waste reached public health centres for its onward journey to the incinerator.

To ensure safety of voters, polling staff and security personnel, the Election Commission had procured 18 lakh face shields, 70 lakh face masks, 5.4 lakh single use rubber gloves for polling and security personnel and 7.21 crore ‘one hand’ single use polythene gloves for voters to press the EVM button and sign the register at the polling stations.