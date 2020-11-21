Coronavirus India Live Updates: Night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot from today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday, with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent. There are 4,43,794 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.92 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for Covid-19. During the meeting, he reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.
With Gujarat witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday. During the curfew, essential services such as medical shops, hospitals, clinics, dairy booths and petroleum/CNG pumps will remain open. Rail and air passengers as well as candidates appearing for various competitive exams will be allowed to commute during the curfew if they possess valid travel tickets and admit cards respectively.
Less than two months from now, the Maha Kumbh will return to Haridwar, bringing with it a sea of pilgrims and enormous logistics challenges in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The last Maha Kumbh in Haridwar in 2010 was attended by 1.62 crore pilgrims according to estimates by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Officials have ruled out the possibility of the mega-event — which will begin on January 14 and continue until the end of April — being cancelled on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar takes place once every 12 years. In 2021 it’ll be taking place after 11 years, a phenomenon that is happening after 80 years. Of course, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the management of the Kumbh Mela is tricky, and we are planning according to the guidelines issued by the government,” Kumbh Mela Adhikari Deepak Rawat said.
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday.
Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", the spokesman said.
"He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.
Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive.
