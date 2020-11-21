Coronavirus India Live Updates: Night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot from today

A health worker collects Covid-19 test samples at the Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday, with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent. There are 4,43,794 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.92 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for Covid-19. During the meeting, he reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.

With Gujarat witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday. During the curfew, essential services such as medical shops, hospitals, clinics, dairy booths and petroleum/CNG pumps will remain open. Rail and air passengers as well as candidates appearing for various competitive exams will be allowed to commute during the curfew if they possess valid travel tickets and admit cards respectively.