scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Top news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot from today

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for Covid-19.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2020 9:26:10 am
A health worker collects Covid-19 test samples at the Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India’s Covid-19 caseload surpassed the 90-lakh mark on Friday, with 45,882 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll climbed to 1,32,162. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent. There are 4,43,794 active cases in the country, which comprises 4.92 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with key officials on India’s vaccination strategy for Covid-19. During the meeting, he reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.

With Gujarat witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday. During the curfew, essential services such as medical shops, hospitals, clinics, dairy booths and petroleum/CNG pumps will remain open. Rail and air passengers as well as candidates appearing for various competitive exams will be allowed to commute during the curfew if they possess valid travel tickets and admit cards respectively.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload surpasses 90-lakh mark with 45,882 new cases and 584 deaths; Ahmedabad will go under “complete curfew” from Friday night till Monday morning; Delhi reserves 80% pvt ICU beds, hikes fine to Rs 2,000 for no masks. Read latest news and updates below

09:26 (IST)21 Nov 2020
With distancing, ghat art, pollution measures, Haridwar prepares for Covid Maha Kumbh

Less than two months from now, the Maha Kumbh will return to Haridwar, bringing with it a sea of pilgrims and enormous logistics challenges in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The last Maha Kumbh in Haridwar in 2010 was attended by 1.62 crore pilgrims according to estimates by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Officials have ruled out the possibility of the mega-event — which will begin on January 14 and continue until the end of April — being cancelled on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar takes place once every 12 years. In 2021 it’ll be taking place after 11 years, a phenomenon that is happening after 80 years. Of course, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the management of the Kumbh Mela is tricky, and we are planning according to the guidelines issued by the government,” Kumbh Mela Adhikari Deepak Rawat said.

09:05 (IST)21 Nov 2020
Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Friday.
Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", the spokesman said.
"He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman added.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the First Family to have been tested positive for coronavirus. In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son Barron had also tested positive.

09:04 (IST)21 Nov 2020

Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to this space for the latest developments on Covid-19.

Haryana covid cases, Haryana coronavirus deaths, Chandigarh news, Haryana news, Indian express news In the last 24 hours, 2508 patients recovered in Haryana taking the total number of recovered patients (till date) to 190067 and recovery rate to 89.50 per cent. (Representational)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said a digital platform used in the Universal Immunisation Programme was being repurposed to digitally track movement of stocks of COVID-19 vaccines, once available, and also trace those who will receive the shots thus ensuring last-mile vaccine delivery.

Interacting with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) via a video link, Vardhan mentioned that under Mission Indradhanush, the government has already ramped up its immunisation capability with an elaborate cold storage chain for inoculating children from 12 diseases.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Gujarat that reported 1,420 fresh cases on Friday, the Gujarat government has decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday. People resorted to panic buying in Ahmedabad that will see a complete curfew from Friday night till Monday morning, leading the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to seal a mart that saw overcrowding.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.