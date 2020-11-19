scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: China claims Covid-19 detected on fish exports from India; Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine candidate 95% effective

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India, as a whole, detected 38,617 cases and 474 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday, taking the country’s overall coronavirus caseload to 89.12 lakh. India’s 89,12,908 cases includes 4,46,805 active cases, 83,35,110 recoveries and 1,30,993 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | November 19, 2020 7:46:40 am
Delhi police officer takes photo of people who are not wearing mask in the capital (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Delhi’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday climbed to over 500,000 after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 7,943. This is the highest number of deaths reported in the city so far. Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the national capital, but said that there can be local restrictions at some busy places.

The Covid lockdown has set off sweeping economic distress in cities but its crucial dimension has remained untold: the silent, devastating toll on the working woman in the city suddenly out of work. Now locked out of the job market, they are being pushed to debt; some are selling off household items their incomes had helped buy, others are returning to places where they came from – all in desperate search for a job. The Indian Express spoke to a few of them about their hardships

In another story, Chinese officials have claimed that traces of Covid-19 were found on more cold-chain imports from different countries, including India, amid increasing criticism from several nations that the testing and restrictions are not based on science and would disrupt trade. This is the second-time Chinese officials claimed to have found coronavirus on Indian fish exports. On the vaccine front, Pfizer Inc. said a final analysis of clinical-trial data showed its vaccine was 95% effective.

Globally, over 56 million people are infected with toll at 1.34 million. At the same time, India, as a whole, detected 38,617 cases and 474 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday, taking the country’s overall coronavirus caseload to 89.12 lakh. India’s 89,12,908 cases includes 4,46,805 active cases, 83,35,110 recoveries and 1,30,993 deaths.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: 38,617 cases and 474 deaths take India's tally to 89.12 lakh; PM Narendra Modi, Joe Biden discuss Covid-19 pandemic; Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine candidate 95% effective; MHA steps in to aid Delhi; Kejriwal limits guests at weddings to 50. Read latest news and updates below

coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, unlock 6 guidelines, unlock 6 guidelines news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india, delhi coronavirus news, bihar coronavirus, west bengal coronavirus news A woman passenger, wearing a protective suit, waits for train at New Delhi Railway Station (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Kashmir sero survey: The first pan-Kashmir sero-prevalence survey has revealed that close to 40 per cent of the people in the Valley have developed antibodies for Covid-19. The survey, in which 6,000 samples from all 10 districts of Kashmir were tested, showed that 38.8 per cent of the population has developed the antibodies. The highest prevalence of antibodies was among participants in Pulwama (43.1 per cent), followed by Budgam (43 per cent), with Srinagar district showing a sero-prevalence of 40.7 per cent.

Gujarat govt issues guidelines for re-opening of schools: The state education department has fixed Monday, Wednesday and Friday for Class X and XII while Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for Class IX and XI for re-opening of secondary and higher secondary schools from November 23. The state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday outlining the conditions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by schools, parents and students once the schools are re-opened.

60,000 tests a day, doubling ICU beds in Delhi: To achieve this, the ICMR will help in augmenting capacity of existing Delhi labs by 2,000 tests by deploying more manpower, increasing number of shifts and placing more equipment. It will also involve private sector labs even as five RT-PCR labs including at AIIMS, Delhi have already started functioning round the clock, an MHA official said.

 

 

