Coronavirus India Live Updates: Niti CEO says aid limited, have to ensure optimal use of resources

A Covid-infected patient with oxygen support is admitted to the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As India grapples to contain the second wave of Covid-19, records analysed by The Indian Express show a pattern of vaccine inequality, with seven states accounting for a staggering 85 per cent of all doses administered to those in the 18-44 age group so far. Of the 34.66 lakh doses administered from May 1-May 12, over 85 per cent were administered in seven states: Maharashtra (6.25 lakh), Rajasthan (5.49 lakh), Delhi (4.71 lakh), Gujarat (3.86 lakh), Haryana (3.55 lakh), Bihar (3.02 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (2.65 lakh).

Leaders of 12 Opposition parties, including four chief ministers, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to procure vaccines centrally from global and domestic sources and begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has deferred hearing the suo motu matter on the Covid situation in the country after Justice D Y Chandrachud contracted the infection.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in an interview to The Indian Express, said aid is limited, and optimal use of resources will have to be made. “Priority will be given to high-case burden states,” he said.