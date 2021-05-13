Coronavirus India Live Updates: Niti CEO says aid limited, have to ensure optimal use of resources

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As India grapples to contain the second wave of Covid-19, records analysed by The Indian Express show a pattern of vaccine inequality, with seven states accounting for a staggering 85 per cent of all doses administered to those in the 18-44 age group so far. Of the 34.66 lakh doses administered from May 1-May 12, over 85 per cent were administered in seven states: Maharashtra (6.25 lakh), Rajasthan (5.49 lakh), Delhi (4.71 lakh), Gujarat (3.86 lakh), Haryana (3.55 lakh), Bihar (3.02 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (2.65 lakh).
Leaders of 12 Opposition parties, including four chief ministers, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre to procure vaccines centrally from global and domestic sources and begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has deferred hearing the suo motu matter on the Covid situation in the country after Justice D Y Chandrachud contracted the infection.
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in an interview to The Indian Express, said aid is limited, and optimal use of resources will have to be made. “Priority will be given to high-case burden states,” he said.
This morning, Haryana became the latest state to say it would float global tenders for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. State Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted: "Haryana will float Global tenders to purchase Corona Vaccine for people of Haryana so that free vaccination could be provided to every 18+ citizens of the State at the earliest."
On Tuesday, Mumbai's civic body and Tamil Nadu, too, said they would issue a global Expression of Interest (EoI).
Rae Bareli is among the predominantly rural districts in India’s most populous state that have been buffeted by the second Covid wave. In Sultanpur Khera village, 17 out of 18 people who died in one month showed flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, cold, headache and breathlessness, before death. Of the 17, local residents say 15 were not tested for Covid, or taken to a hospital. And this is why, they say, official records show only two Covid deaths from the village of 3,000 in April.
“For days, we believed it was the usual sardi-khasi (cold and cough). Then, people started dying, and we panicked,” Dinesh Singh, a bank employee, says. Read Dipankar Ghose's report
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. Here are the states that reported the most number of cases and deaths on Tuesday.