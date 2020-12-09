Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 32,080 new Covid-19 infections, total cases at 97,35,850

India’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 32,080 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 97,35,850. Also, with 402 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,41,360. At present, the total number of active cases is 3,78,909 and as many as 92,15,581 people have recovered. India’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567. This was the lowest count since July 10.

On the vaccines front, one crore health care workers, two crore frontline workers including the police and armed forces, and about 27 crore people above the age of 50 years and those less than 50 years with associate comorbidities — these are the three groups who should be simultaneously vaccinated on priority depending on the availability of a vaccine, a high-level expert committee has recommended to the government. “Every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who co-chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC), said, talking about the recommendations.

The Centre on Tuesday said that the Indian regulatory framework has specific provisions for grant of emergency use authorisation for vaccines, and the risk-benefit ratio will be a key metric to grant the licence in a situation where vaccine manufacturers have submitted only Phase 2 clinical trials data.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)has said that a total of 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till December 8. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.