scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Top news
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 32,080 new Covid-19 infections, total cases at 97,35,850

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: ICMR said a total of 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till December 8. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: December 9, 2020 9:36:38 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid vaccine india, coronavirus vaccine latest news, covid 19 latest news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in indiaIndia’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 32,080 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 97,35,850. Also, with 402 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,41,360. At present, the total number of active cases is 3,78,909 and as many as 92,15,581 people have recovered. India’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567. This was the lowest count since July 10.

On the vaccines front, one crore health care workers, two crore frontline workers including the police and armed forces, and about 27 crore people above the age of 50 years and those less than 50 years with associate comorbidities — these are the three groups who should be simultaneously vaccinated on priority depending on the availability of a vaccine, a high-level expert committee has recommended to the government. “Every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who co-chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC), said, talking about the recommendations.

The Centre on Tuesday said that the Indian regulatory framework has specific provisions for grant of emergency use authorisation for vaccines, and the risk-benefit ratio will be a key metric to grant the licence in a situation where vaccine manufacturers have submitted only Phase 2 clinical trials data.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)has said that a total of 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till December 8. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 32,080 new Covid-19 infections, total cases at 97,35,850; death toll mounts to 1,41,360, active cases fall to 3,78,909; Govt says will balance risk, benefit for vaccine nod. Follow latest updates here

09:36 (IST)09 Dec 2020
India reports 32,080 new Covid-19 infections, total cases at 97,35,850

India reported 32,080 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 97,35,850. Also, with 402 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,41,360. At present, the total number of active cases is 3,78,909 and as many as 92,15,581 people have recovered. India’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567. This was the lowest count since July 10.

09:22 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Govt: Will balance risk, benefit for vaccine nod
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the legal framework for grant of such licences is covered under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019.

The Indian regulatory framework has specific provisions for grant of emergency use authorisation for vaccines, and the risk-benefit ratio will be a key metric to grant the licence in a situation where vaccine manufacturers have submitted only Phase 2 clinical trials data, the Centre Tuesday said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the legal framework for grant of such licences is covered under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019. “(It) clearly specifies that under specific, special situations, relaxation, abbreviation, omission or deferment of data, including local clinical trial data, may be considered for approval… This is our law,” Bhushan said. Read more

09:19 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Hello and welcome to our coronavirus India LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our coronavirus India LIVE blog. India’s daily Covid-19 count fell steeply on Monday, with fresh cases dipping to 26,567. This is the lowest count since July 10. The relatively low count a result of less testing on Sunday. So far, more than 97 lakh people have been infected, with 3.83 lakh active infections and 91.78 lakh recoveries. With 385 deaths, the toll now stands at 1,40,958. Follow to get all the latest updates here!

coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid vaccine india, coronavirus vaccine latest news, covid 19 latest news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Coronavirus India LIVE updates: At Lok Nayak, the biggest Covid-only facility, 1,670 of the 2000 beds are available. (File)

Coronavirus India LIVE updates

India will carry out the largest vaccination drive in its history over the course of next year. Top government sources told The Indian Express that the guidelines on administration of the vaccine are based on the crucial question of the likelihood of an adverse event being reported after each dose. Sources said that since each vaccination will take at least 30 minutes, only 100 shots will be administered in each session. Both government and private healthcare facilities will be roped in to conduct the first round of immunisations for frontline healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has been found to be safe, with only three out of 23,745 participants over a median of 3.4 months experiencing serious adverse events that were possibly related to a vaccine. All three participants have recovered or are recovering, and remain in the trial, Prof Andrew Pollard from the University of Oxford, who is the lead author of the study, said while addressing a virtual media conference following the publication of the interim results of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials in The Lancet on Tuesday.

Also, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. An early riser, Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91. Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.