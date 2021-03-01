Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra accounts for more than half of 15,510 new cases; Phase II of vaccination starts

In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, 15,510 new cases of coronavirus were detected with 8,293 –– which is more than half of the total –– being reported in Maharashtra. Kerala reported 3,254 cases while Punjab recorded 579 infections. A total of 106 fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to over 1.57 lakh. More than 1.68 cases are active now, a level that was last seen at the end of January.

On Monday, India expanded the coronavirus vaccination programme to include people over 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities as beneficiaries. Kickstarting the second phase of the immunisation programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine (COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech) at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted after receiving the shot.

In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers. While the second phase of vaccination comes at a time when India’s active Covid cases are under control, eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh — have been a cause of concern, reporting an uptick in daily cases in the last two weeks.