scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 01, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra accounts for more than half of 15,510 new cases; Phase II of vaccination starts

Coronavirus Live Updates: Eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh — have been reporting an uptick in daily cases in the last two weeks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2021 9:54:03 am
In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: In the last 24 hours, 15,510 new cases of coronavirus were detected with 8,293 –– which is more than half of the total –– being reported in Maharashtra. Kerala reported 3,254 cases while Punjab recorded 579 infections. A total of 106 fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to over 1.57 lakh. More than 1.68 cases are active now, a level that was last seen at the end of January.

On Monday, India expanded the coronavirus vaccination programme to include people over 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities as beneficiaries. Kickstarting the second phase of the immunisation programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine (COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech) at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted after receiving the shot.

In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers. While the second phase of vaccination comes at a time when India’s active Covid cases are under control, eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh — have been a cause of concern, reporting an uptick in daily cases in the last two weeks.

Live Blog

India Coronavirus Live Updates: Phase II of vaccination drive kicks off today; PM Modi takes first dose of Covaxin; Follow latest updates here.

09:54 (IST)01 Mar 2021
PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of Covaxin at Delhi’s AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi’s premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot.

Meanwhile, a final-year MBBS student from Sion hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Doctors said even after both doses, it could take several days for immunity to build.

The 21-year-old received the Covishield vaccine. Last week, he received the second dose. He developed mild symptoms of the viral infection and underwent a test that came out to be positive. He was admitted to Seven Hills hospital on Saturday night, while several of his hostel mates, who also got vaccinated, are under quarantine.

In other news, days ahead of the budget session in Punjab Assembly that begins Monday, state Cabinet Minister for Jails and Cooperation Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (62) was declared Covid-positive by a government testing laboratory while two subsequent tests — one at a private lab and another at PGIMER Chandigarhdeclared him negative, all within a span of three days.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.