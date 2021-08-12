scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Country records 41,195 cases, 490 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala top contributor

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2021 10:32:30 am
A woman gets herself tested for Covid-19 in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

The Covid-19 tally of India rose to 3,20,77,706 after 41,195 people were found to have tested positive in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The number was a significant risen from yesterday’s 38,353 cases. The daily death toll also saw a rise as 490 people succumbed to Covid-19, data released by the Union Health Ministry showed.

The death toll has now reached 4,29,669.

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,87,987 and now consists only 1.21% per cent of the total caseload. As many as 3,12,60,050 people have recovered from the disease as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that while Covid-19 cases are “stabilising” across the country, the reproduction number (or R value) being greater than 1, specifically from newer states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, is a “significant reason to be concerned”.

Live Blog

10:32 (IST)12 Aug 2021
New research: Booster shot can protect against coronavirus variants

Scientists have confirmed that an autumn “booster” dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be an effective way to protect people from existing (and potentially future) variants of concern.

They found that antibodies generated by a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine were less effective at neutralising key variants. However, the second dose, especially in those previously infected, dramatically increased neutralising antibody responses against variants — to a level comparable to those seen for the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Read our Explainer

10:19 (IST)12 Aug 2021
India records 41,195 new cases, 490 deaths

The Covid-19 tally of India rose to 3,20,77,706 after 41,195 people were found to have tested positive in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The number was a significant risen from yesterday’s 38,353 cases. The daily death toll also saw a rise as 490 people succumbed to Covid-19, data released by the Union Health Ministry showed.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor recording 23,500 cases, followed by Maharashtra which saw 5,560 people testing positive.

People get their shots at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Covid cases stabilising but reproduction number in newer states a concern: Centre

Raising a red flag, the Centre on Tuesday said that while Covid-19 cases are “stabilising” across the country, the reproduction number (or R value) greater than 1, specifically from newer states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, is a “significant reason to be concerned”.

The warning by the head of India’s Covid-19 task force, Dr V K Paul, came after the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that eight states are reporting R value equal to 1 and above, which indicates how fast the virus is spreading in a region.

The ministry said that in Punjab, which is reporting R of 1.3, the daily cases are increasing. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh (1.3 R), Uttar Pradesh (1.1 R), and Andhra Pradesh (1 R) there is an indication of a likely increase in cases. In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh (1.1), Goa and Nagaland (1), daily cases are stable but require strict containment.

