Coronavirus India Live Updates: Country records 41,195 cases, 490 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala top contributor

A woman gets herself tested for Covid-19 in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

The Covid-19 tally of India rose to 3,20,77,706 after 41,195 people were found to have tested positive in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. The number was a significant risen from yesterday’s 38,353 cases. The daily death toll also saw a rise as 490 people succumbed to Covid-19, data released by the Union Health Ministry showed.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor recording 23,500 cases, followed by Maharashtra which saw 5,560 people testing positive.

The death toll has now reached 4,29,669.

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,87,987 and now consists only 1.21% per cent of the total caseload. As many as 3,12,60,050 people have recovered from the disease as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that while Covid-19 cases are “stabilising” across the country, the reproduction number (or R value) being greater than 1, specifically from newer states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, is a “significant reason to be concerned”.