Coronavirus LIVE updates: With 6,387 fresh cases, India’s infections cross 1.5 lakh-mark; death toll rises to 4,337

Arjun (30) of UP's Fatehpur, who works as a washerman at Kali Sarak in Ludhiana, has no work since the lockdown started.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: With India reporting 6,387 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in India crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark to reach 1,51,767 on Wednesday. This number includes the 4,337 people who have lost their lives and 64,425 people who have been treated and discharged. The number of Covid-19 cases that are “unassigned” to any state has quadrupled over the past week to 2,970 due to the increase in the inter-state movement of people. Only nine states in the country have a caseload that is higher than that number.

Meanwhile, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) suspended the allocation of patients in the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) arm of its multi-country Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for Covid-19, India reiterated its faith in the continued prophylactic use of the anti-malaria drug for the disease.

In other news, the Supreme Court Tuesday took the suo motu cognizance of “problems and miseries of migrant labourers” and “inadequacies and certain lapses” in efforts by the Centre and States and sought their responses, saying it will hear the matter again Thursday.

On the global front, with 98,902 deaths in the United States, the total toll in the country is about to touch the 1 lakh-mark, while the total cases have soared to 1,680,680. Also, as many as 350,453 people have died across the world and 5,589,626 are infected so far.