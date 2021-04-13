scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 1.6 lakh new Covid-19 cases; Maharashtra residents told to prepare for lockdown

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: Over 18,169 devotees at the Kumbh Mela were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday and 102 out of those were found positive.

April 13, 2021 9:29:59 am
People takes Covid-19 vaccination shot at a Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A total of 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday, pushing India’s tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

With 879 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,71,058. The number of active cases continued to increase for the 34th day in a row to touch 12,64,698, or 9.24 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recovered from the disease stands at 1,22,53,697, while the case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Twelve days into the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar amid a Covid surge across the country, the Uttarakhand government is struggling to keep in place basic preventive measures such as effective thermal screening and wearing of masks.

By Monday evening, over 28 lakh devotees turned up for the second shahi snan (royal bath) in the Ganga. And according to medical department officials, over 18,169 devotees were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday — 102 were found positive.

Over the last 48 hours, The Indian Express walked through an area of over 10 km — from the railway station in Haridwar, the iconic Har ki Pauri and the ghats. There were no arrangements for thermal screening anywhere, and no action against those not wearing masks despite a new AI-enabled CCTV system in place to track them.

Live Blog

102 test positive for coronavirus at Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra Health Minister tell residents to prepare for lockdown, Sputnik V gets Indian regulatory approval for emergency use; Follow this space for the latest updates.

Police check vehicles near Ellis Bridge and Ashram road as night curfew continues in Gujarat. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In other news, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that residents of the state need to mentally prepare themselves for an impending lockdown, and that the state would give adequate time for the residents to prepare themselves before the lockdown is implemented. “There will be prior information given to people before the lockdown is implemented. At this point of time all that I would want to say to the residents of the state is that they should mentally prepare themselves for a lockdown,” Tope said.

On a day the capital recorded a new high of 14,491 infections — and 72 deaths — the Delhi government issued an order to convert 14 top private hospitals in the city into Covid-only facilities. A total 3,202 beds in wards and 1,135 ICU beds in these hospitals will now be dedicated entirely to the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The order comes into effect immediately.

The 14 hospitals include Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which have 553 and 527 ward beds and 165 and 148 ICU beds respectively; and Holy Family Hospital, Okhla; Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket.

“Fourteen private hospitals declared fully Covid. In other hospitals beds increased from 50% to 60%. Total 2,060 beds increased in private hospitals,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

