Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 1.6 lakh new Covid-19 cases; Maharashtra residents told to prepare for lockdown

People takes Covid-19 vaccination shot at a Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A total of 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday, pushing India’s tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

With 879 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,71,058. The number of active cases continued to increase for the 34th day in a row to touch 12,64,698, or 9.24 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recovered from the disease stands at 1,22,53,697, while the case fatality rate has dropped further to 1.25 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Twelve days into the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar amid a Covid surge across the country, the Uttarakhand government is struggling to keep in place basic preventive measures such as effective thermal screening and wearing of masks.

By Monday evening, over 28 lakh devotees turned up for the second shahi snan (royal bath) in the Ganga. And according to medical department officials, over 18,169 devotees were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday — 102 were found positive.

Over the last 48 hours, The Indian Express walked through an area of over 10 km — from the railway station in Haridwar, the iconic Har ki Pauri and the ghats. There were no arrangements for thermal screening anywhere, and no action against those not wearing masks despite a new AI-enabled CCTV system in place to track them.