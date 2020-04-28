Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Record rise in death toll in 24 hours, cases cross 28,000-mark

COVID-19 Tracker | Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: With the nationwide lockdown due to end on May 3, states are considering a further extension of restrictions in coronavirus hotspots, as the cases tally continues to soar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2020 2:08:47 am
Coronavirus pandemic: Over 1,463 Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 28,830 with at least 886 deaths. On Monday, the country registered a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 1,463 cases were detected in the day.

With the nationwide lockdown due to end on May 3, states are considering a further extension of restrictions in the coronavirus hotspots as the tally continues to soar. This was part of a broad consensus that emerged in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers. During, the meeting, Modi said that India’s economy needs to be given importance too while fighting the virus, but cautioned that the danger is far from over.

Meanwhile, on the global front, over 3 million people have been infected from the novel coronavirus ever since its emergence in China last December, while 2,08,131 people have died. The United States continues to be the worst affected, with over 9,72,969 cases and over 55,266 deaths. After the US, Spain reported 2,29,422 infections followed by Italy (1,99,414), France (1,62,220), Germany (1,58,142), the United Kingdom (1,54,038) and Turkey (110,130). (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News LIVE Updates: Death toll in India rises to 886; States considering further extension of lockdown; Over 3 million cases and 2,08,131 deaths. Follow this blog to get the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

02:08 (IST)28 Apr 2020
India Covid-19 tally crosses 28,000 mark

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 28,830 with at least 886 deaths. On Monday, the country registered a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 1,463 cases were detected in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with CMs.

Following Monday’s meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have told The Indian Express that the lockdown will be extended in hotspots, while restrictions will be eased in districts not affected by the infection. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wanted the lockdown to be extended by one more month. According to sources, Patnaik, who led the chorus for extension of lockdown, said it should be stretched to June 3. Sources said at least two states backed him.

According to an official note, Prime Minister Modi underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one-and-a-half months. Pointing out that India’s population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries, Modi said that the country could protect its people because of the timely measures. “However, he forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the government to respond in one week on whether the matter of inter-state transport of migrant labours was being examined. The apex court said this while hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Bhushan, where he asked the court to allow inter-state movement of the migrants, remarking that the state government seemed to have closed its eyes on the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh has accepted his request for guiding a group of experts formed to come out with a post-COVID-19 revival strategy for the state.

