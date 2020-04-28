Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Record rise in death toll in 24 hours, cases cross 28,000-mark

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 28,830 with at least 886 deaths. On Monday, the country registered a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 1,463 cases were detected in the day.
With the nationwide lockdown due to end on May 3, states are considering a further extension of restrictions in the coronavirus hotspots as the tally continues to soar. This was part of a broad consensus that emerged in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers. During, the meeting, Modi said that India’s economy needs to be given importance too while fighting the virus, but cautioned that the danger is far from over.
Meanwhile, on the global front, over 3 million people have been infected from the novel coronavirus ever since its emergence in China last December, while 2,08,131 people have died. The United States continues to be the worst affected, with over 9,72,969 cases and over 55,266 deaths. After the US, Spain reported 2,29,422 infections followed by Italy (1,99,414), France (1,62,220), Germany (1,58,142), the United Kingdom (1,54,038) and Turkey (110,130). (Click here to follow our coverage of Covid-19)
