Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, 279 deaths; tally crosses 1.02 cr

Covid-19 India Live Updates: At 7.15 lakh samples, the country tested one of the lowest samples yesterday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2020 9:55:21 am
In India, SII which sought EUA from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on December 10 was asked to submit safety data on Phase 2/3 clinical trials in India of its vaccine candidate named Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Covid-19 India Live Updates: India reported 20,021 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 Monday, taking the country’s total tally past 1.02 cr. Of the total cases, 2.77 lakh cases are currently active while over 97.82 lakh people have recovered. With 279 deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll now stands at over 1.47 lakh. At 7.15 lakh samples, the country tested one of the lowest samples yesterday. As a result, new infections are likely to be low on Monday as well. Delhi is  now consistently reporting below 1,000 cases, a level that was last seen in August.

The Covid-19 dummy vaccination drive, aimed at testing India’s vaccine delivery system and other logistics is set to commence today. The dry run, the largest mass immunisation programme in the country’s history will be carried out in four states- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam.

European countries including Italy, Germany and France kicked off their vaccination campaign Sunday as a growing list of countries in the continent have identified their first cases of coronavirus’s new strain. Till December 25th, over 3,500 people have been infected from the virus variant, mostly in the UK, but steadily growing in France, Ireland, Israel, Hong Kong and Singapore. South Korea became the latest country to record its first case of the new variant on Monday. Read our explainer on the UK Covid-19 variant here.

In other news, on the eve of the three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs tested positive for Covid-19.

Live Blog

Vaccination dry run starts today in 4 states; India's Covid-19 tally over 1.01 crore. Follow this space for the latest updates on Covid-19.

09:51 (IST)28 Dec 2020
India records over 20,000 new cases, 279 deaths

09:36 (IST)28 Dec 2020
South Korea reports first variant of coronavirus found in the UK

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country on Monday announced it had detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

The new variant, thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating, was found in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday. (Reuters)

09:35 (IST)28 Dec 2020
12 fliers from UK, Europe tested Covid positive: Gujarat Govt

After the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and other European countries, 12 persons who came from those countries tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat, out of the 1,720 people who landed between November 25 and December 23, a release from the state government said on Sunday.

RT-PCR tests were conducted on all of them and samples of 12 who tested positive for Covid-19 have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and Gujarat Biological Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar to ascertain if they have the symptoms of the new strain, the release added.

COVID-19 Test, Coronavirus Test, Nasal swab 209 COVID-19 patients are presently undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the State. (Express Photo)

3 UK returness among 911 fresh COVID-19 infections in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 911 fresh coronavirus infections and 11 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,16,256 and 12,062 respectively. Three more UK returnees were among those who tested positive, taking their total to 26, the state government said. The total infections comprised 8,91,095 cumulative discharges of them 1,214 on Sunday and 13,080 active cases, including 209 in the intensive care units of various hospitals, a health department bulletin said. More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district which reported 542 infections and eight deaths

Maharashtra: 16 UK returnees test positive for virus since screening began

Sixteen persons who had recently returned from the UK and two family members of such returnees have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, a health official said. "Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to find out if they are carrying the new strain of the virus that was detected in the UK," he said. Screening of passengers arrived from the UK began after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in that country. Flights from the UK were barred earlier this week

