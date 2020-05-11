Follow Us:
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases near 63000-mark; PM Modi to hold 5th meeting with CMs today

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2020 2:00:30 am
Migrants workers being screened at ISBT, Chandigarh, on Sunday, before leaving for the railway station from where they will board a ‘Shramik Special’ train to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: by Kamleshwar Singh)

Coronavirus in India Live updates: Completing a week of relaxed lockdown, India’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark, including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries. Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry. With a week left for the third phase of the lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold another meeting with state Chief Ministers via video-conference at 3 pm Monday. This will be his fifth meeting with the CMs to discuss the lockdown-exit strategy.

Booking of tickets for train journeys will start from 4 pm on Monday as the Indian Railways gradually restarts passenger train operations from Tuesday, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. On Sunday, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to all states to permit the operation of migrant special trains so that the stranded can reach home in the next three to four days.

Globally, there are over 4 million coronavirus cases, with deaths exceeding 281,000. According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,180 fatalities and 4,077,594 cases, followed by United Kingdom (31,930) and Italy (36,560).

Completing a week of relaxed lockdown, India's tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark, including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries. Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry. 

Migrants setting off on their journey home in a 'Shramik Special' train. (Express Photo)

As Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 669 confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 7,204, the number of cases linked to the Koyambedu vegetable market cluster has exceeded the state's total cases that originated from a Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi. According to comprehensive data of cases compiled on Saturday evening, the total number of cases linking “Koyambedu cluster” was 2,005 against 1,350 cases linked to the congregation.

While the Tablighi cluster’s 631 primary contacts had infected 719 secondary contacts, 875 primary contacts of ‘Koyambedu cluster’ had infected another 1,130 close contacts, according to the state health department’s contact tracing data updated till Saturday evening.

Vegetable vendors, deemed 'superspreaders', being tested at Shahpur in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Meanwhile, Air India Express flights have so far evacuated several batches of Indian nationals who were stranded abroad. As part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission, INS Jalashwa, carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning. INS Magar too arrived at Male coast to bring nearly 200 stranded Indian nationals home from Maldives.

Coronavirus numbers explained | New cases start dipping

However, 180 Keralites at Doha airport faced disappointment as the Air India Express repatriation flight got cancelled. The flight, which was had left from the Karipu Airport in Kozhikode to airlift the passengers from Doha and bring them to Thiruvananthapuram, did not get landing permission from the Interior Ministry of Qatar, following which it had to be cancelled, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Gopalakrishnan said.

