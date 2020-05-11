Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases near 63000-mark; PM Modi to hold 5th meeting with CMs today

Migrants workers being screened at ISBT, Chandigarh, on Sunday, before leaving for the railway station from where they will board a ‘Shramik Special’ train to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: by Kamleshwar Singh) Migrants workers being screened at ISBT, Chandigarh, on Sunday, before leaving for the railway station from where they will board a ‘Shramik Special’ train to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo: by Kamleshwar Singh)

Coronavirus in India Live updates: Completing a week of relaxed lockdown, India’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark, including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries. Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry. With a week left for the third phase of the lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold another meeting with state Chief Ministers via video-conference at 3 pm Monday. This will be his fifth meeting with the CMs to discuss the lockdown-exit strategy.

Booking of tickets for train journeys will start from 4 pm on Monday as the Indian Railways gradually restarts passenger train operations from Tuesday, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. On Sunday, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal appealed to all states to permit the operation of migrant special trains so that the stranded can reach home in the next three to four days.

Globally, there are over 4 million coronavirus cases, with deaths exceeding 281,000. According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,180 fatalities and 4,077,594 cases, followed by United Kingdom (31,930) and Italy (36,560).