Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Central team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana today

A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas, the ministry said on Thursday. According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Railways has produced 1.91 lakh personal protection gowns, more than 66,000 lakh hand sanitisers and 7.33 lakh masks since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. The national carrier is also working to achieve its target of producing 1.5 lakh PPE coveralls each in June and July, it said in a statement.

With 418 deaths and nearly 17,000 infections in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4.73 lakh (4,73,105) including 14,894 casualties, 1,86,514 active cases and 2,71,696 people who have been treated and discharged so far. The number of recoveries continue to be more than the number of active cases by over 85,000. According to the health ministry, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent.