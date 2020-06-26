scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 25, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Central team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: With 418 deaths and nearly 17,000 infections in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4.73 lakh (4,73,105) including 14,894 casualties, 1,86,514 active cases and 2,71,696 people who have been treated and discharged so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 1:52:48 am
Gujarat Covid tracker: Discharge number multiplies, many ‘recovered’ without tests According to the health ministry, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent.

A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas, the ministry said on Thursday. According to officials, the team will also review the measures undertaken by the states for containment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Railways has produced 1.91 lakh personal protection gowns, more than 66,000 lakh hand sanitisers and 7.33 lakh masks since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. The national carrier is also working to achieve its target of producing 1.5 lakh PPE coveralls each in June and July, it said in a statement.

With 418 deaths and nearly 17,000 infections in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4.73 lakh (4,73,105) including 14,894 casualties, 1,86,514 active cases and 2,71,696 people who have been treated and discharged so far. The number of recoveries continue to be more than the number of active cases by over 85,000. According to the health ministry, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: The country on Thursday recorded over 14,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day since June 20, when 14,516 cases were reported. Follow Coronavirus LIVE updates here. 

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, corona cases in india, lockdown india, india news, lockdown news, corona cases in india, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india The Shenai Banquet opposite LNJP hospital in New Delhi has been turned into an isolation facility and will start operations from Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

As Delhi overtook Mumbai as the city with the highest case count, the Delhi government has prepared an ambitious plan —house-to-house screening in containment zones by June 30, and in the rest of the city by July 6.

Mobile app to enable people easy access to blood launched

A mobile application that would enable people to access “safe blood” easily, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

Developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme, the application will bring transparency and facilitate single-window access to blood services of the Indian Red Cross Society, officials said.

Over 75,00,000 tests conducted so far, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry on Thursday said that from limited COVID-19 tests in January, a cumulative total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested up to June 24 with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday. It also said that there are in total 1,007 diagnostic labs, of which 734 are in the government sector and 273 private.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.