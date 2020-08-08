scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 08, 2020
Top News
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 61,000 new cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Latest News Live Updates: With 933 deaths being reported on Friday, the death toll touched 42,518. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2020 10:33:36 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cases cross 2 million, death toll tops 41,000 Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 61,537 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 20,88,612, including 6,19,088 active cases and 14,27,006 recoveries, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. With 933 deaths being reported on Friday, the death toll touched 42,518.

Saturday marks the tenth day in a row that Covid-19 cases have risen by over 50,000.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a cumulative total of 2,33,87,171 samples have been tested so far, with 5,98,778 samples being tested on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to the coronavirus.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a “useful meeting” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Over 19.3 million cases of coronavirus and 7.19 lakh deaths have been reported across the world.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: Over 61,000 cases and 933 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Read the latest updates here.

10:11 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Centre asks states to test grocery shop workers, vendors

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people.

In a letter to states and UTs, Secretary in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan also stressed the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism. He underlined that refusal rate of ambulances must be monitored at a daily basis and brought down to zero.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: An artist gives final touches to wall graffiti in Kolkata honouring frontline Covid-19 warriors. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Meanwhile, several large pharma companies, which are currently in the middle of late stage human trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, have been entering into agreements with countries on the administration of the vaccine. The Indian government, which is closely watching global developments, is working on three separate mechanisms, The Indian Express has learnt.

Given the “rapidly evolving scenario across different countries”, two high power committees are deliberating on key issues related to vaccine development, highly placed sources in the government said. The first committee, headed by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr K VijayRaghavan, is mandated to “fast track and accelerate the development of homegrown vaccines as well as the manufacture of foreign vaccines which have been given under agreement to an Indian manufacturer”, a top source said. The committee is tracking the vaccine candidates being developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, and is keeping close watch on phase 2-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, the source said.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 8 | Some shots produced by Serum could cost less than Rs 240 per dose

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation decided to provide $150 million in at-risk funds towards helping the Serum Institute of India rapidly manufacture the Covid-19 vaccines developed by the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax. As part of this new agreement, SII will be responsible for delivering up to 100 million doses of the vaccines priced at $3 (around Rs 225) a dose for India and low- and middle-income countries.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.