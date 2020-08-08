Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 61,000 new cases in last 24 hours

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 61,537 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 20,88,612, including 6,19,088 active cases and 14,27,006 recoveries, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. With 933 deaths being reported on Friday, the death toll touched 42,518.
Saturday marks the tenth day in a row that Covid-19 cases have risen by over 50,000.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a cumulative total of 2,33,87,171 samples have been tested so far, with 5,98,778 samples being tested on Friday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to the coronavirus.
Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a “useful meeting” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Over 19.3 million cases of coronavirus and 7.19 lakh deaths have been reported across the world.
The Union Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people.
In a letter to states and UTs, Secretary in the Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan also stressed the need for operationalising ambulance transport system with oxygen facility and quick response mechanism. He underlined that refusal rate of ambulances must be monitored at a daily basis and brought down to zero.