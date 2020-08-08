Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 61,000 new cases in last 24 hours

Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 61,537 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 20,88,612, including 6,19,088 active cases and 14,27,006 recoveries, data from the Union Health Ministry showed. With 933 deaths being reported on Friday, the death toll touched 42,518.

Saturday marks the tenth day in a row that Covid-19 cases have risen by over 50,000.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a cumulative total of 2,33,87,171 samples have been tested so far, with 5,98,778 samples being tested on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to the coronavirus.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a “useful meeting” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Over 19.3 million cases of coronavirus and 7.19 lakh deaths have been reported across the world.