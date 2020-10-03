Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s case fatality ratio declining for over three months now

Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of deaths in India due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, three days after the global toll touched 1 million. With this, India now accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the world’s Covid-19 deaths. Only the United States, where over 2.12 lakh people have died and Brazil, where about 1.45 lakh have succumbed, are ahead of India. Globally, over 34 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.

India has of late been contributing between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of global deaths daily. Between 4,000 and 6,000 people have been dying every day; and India has been reporting more than 1,000 daily deaths for over a month now. This is not surprising given that India has been discovering far more cases than any other country. India’s case fatality ratio (CFR), or the number of deaths out of total confirmed infections, has been declining for over three months now. CFR fell from 1.76 per cent to 1.56 per cent during September.

Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of India’s deaths, having recorded almost 38,000 fatalities so far. It also has a very high CFR of 2.67 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have recorded more than 9,000 deaths each – but their CFRs are in line with the national average, around 1.5 per cent. Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each. Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and even Andhra Pradesh seem to be doing relatively well in preventing deaths. These states have among the lowest CFRs among states with 1 lakh cases or more.