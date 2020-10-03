Coronavirus Live Updates: India’s case fatality ratio declining for over three months now

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of deaths in India due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, three days after the global toll touched 1 million. With this, India now accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the world’s Covid-19 deaths. Only the United States, where over 2.12 lakh people have died and Brazil, where about 1.45 lakh have succumbed, are ahead of India. Globally, over 34 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.
India has of late been contributing between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of global deaths daily. Between 4,000 and 6,000 people have been dying every day; and India has been reporting more than 1,000 daily deaths for over a month now. This is not surprising given that India has been discovering far more cases than any other country. India’s case fatality ratio (CFR), or the number of deaths out of total confirmed infections, has been declining for over three months now. CFR fell from 1.76 per cent to 1.56 per cent during September.
Maharashtra accounts for more than a third of India’s deaths, having recorded almost 38,000 fatalities so far. It also has a very high CFR of 2.67 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have recorded more than 9,000 deaths each – but their CFRs are in line with the national average, around 1.5 per cent. Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each. Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and even Andhra Pradesh seem to be doing relatively well in preventing deaths. These states have among the lowest CFRs among states with 1 lakh cases or more.
With the UP government allowing programmes in the open outside containment zones in the next phase of coronavirus lockdown, decks have been cleared for holding Durga Puja and other religious events in the upcoming festival season. Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the district administrations will permit such programmes with necessary availability of face masks, thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and social distancing. The new guidelines will come into effect from October 15 while the festival season will kiCk off with Navratras from October 17. The new guidelines have been issued under which the lockdown will be effective only in containment zones, which have been converted into micro containment areas, he said. Sehgal said in closed halls, permission will be given with 50 per cent capacity but a maximum of 200 people. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said all precautions must be taken during upcoming festivals in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kerala government on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in eight of its districts as the state recorded its highest single day spike of 9,258 Covid cases. The orders will be in effect starting Saturday, 9 am onwards. Not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a time. The infection count touched 2,12,499 today while the death toll rose to 791 with 20 new fatalities. The state has the third highest number of active cases at 77482.
The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Bihar increased to 92.82 per cent on Friday, while 1431 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,85,706 in the state, health department bulletin said. Bihar reported four fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 910. Maintaining the momentum of higher number of tests for the virus, the state examined a total of 1,20,128 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Over 75.06 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, the bulletin added. The recovery rate of COVID patients in Bihar has been more than 92 per cent for the past one week. A total of 1497 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,72,364, the bulletin said. The state has 12,432 active cases of coronavirus at present.
Many scientists and health experts do, in fact, believe that deaths in India might be somewhat under-reported, but no one is quite sure to what extent. The daily reporting of deaths remained steady between 1,000 and 1,200 in September. For most of the month, 80,000-90,000 new cases were reported every day. Any surge in cases is usually reflected in death numbers after a gap of about two weeks.
Deaths per million population are still less in India – nearly half the world average. Only about 72 deaths per million population have occurred in the country so far; globally this number is 131. This has led to questions about the authenticity of India’s death numbers. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, in an effort to defend his own government’s record in minimising loss of lives, suggested that India was under-reporting deaths.
