Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally crosses 5.8 million with over 86,000 fresh cases in single day

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: The death till also increased to 92,290 with more than 1,000 deaths during the same period, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2020 9:38:51 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, unlock 5.0, lockdown unlock 5.0, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus live update, corona cases in india, corona cases in indiaAs India’s coronavirus numbers continue to grow, some promising signals over the last few days offer a glimmer of hope, even if temporarily.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With over 86,000 cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India zoomed past 5.8 million on Friday. The death till also increased to 92,290 with more than 1,000 deaths during the same period, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated.

As India’s coronavirus numbers continue to grow, some promising signals over the last few days offer a glimmer of hope, even if temporarily. Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day when the number of people recovering from the disease, as reported in government data, exceeded the detection of new infections. Never before has this happened for more than a day — and those occasions were more in the nature of anomalies in the reporting of data, rather than the representation of a trend. The result has been that the number of active cases has started to show a declining trend for the first time.

Apart from bringing some of the leading contenders of a coronavirus vaccine to India, the Serum Institute is developing its own vaccine as well. It is partnering with SpyBiotech, a spin-off of Oxford University, for this purpose. Their vaccine candidate has entered into combined phase-I/phase-II clinical trials, which are being done in Australia. The trials began in the first week of September.

Globally, over 32 million have been infected with as many as 981,808 fatalities so far. India continued to remain the second worst-hit country after the United States, but topped the global chart in terms of virus recoveries.

Over 5.8 million coronavirus cases in India; more than 90,000 fatalities. Get latest updates here.

09:38 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Hope in numbers: Active Covid cases declining, R-value now below 1

As India's coronavirus numbers continue to grow, some promising signals over the last few days offer a glimmer of hope, even if temporarily. Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day when the number of people recovering from the disease, as reported in government data, exceeded the detection of new infections. Never before has this happened for more than a day — and those occasions were more in the nature of anomalies in the reporting of data, rather than the representation of a trend. The result has been that the number of active cases has started to show a declining trend for the first time. Active cases have come down from a high of 10.17 lakh on September 17, to 9.66 lakh now.

09:33 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Covid-19 tally in India crosses 5.8 million


With over 86,000 cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India zoomed past 5.8 million on Friday. The death till also increased to 92,290 with more than 1,000 deaths during the same period, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, unlock 5.0, lockdown unlock 5.0, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus live update, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Active cases require medical attention, so a reduction in active cases reduces the burden on the health apparatus.

Active Covid cases in India have come down from a high of 10.17 lakh on September 17, to 9.66 lakh now. For the spread of an epidemic, only the active cases matter, because they are the ones who transmit the disease to others. Also, only active cases require medical attention, so a reduction in active cases reduces the burden on the health apparatus.

In an epidemic such as this, a clear trend of recoveries exceeding new infections is keenly awaited, because it can be read as signalling a slowing spread. These are still very early days — the trend has to hold for several weeks to convey something more meaningful — but the fact that it has begun brings hope.

What’s more, the reproduction number, or R, a key epidemiological metric that indicates how fast the disease is spreading in a population, has fallen below 1 for the first time since the pandemic began in India in the first week of March. R-value is a measure of the number of people who are being infected on average by an already infected person. A value less than 1 means fewer people are getting the infection than those who are carrying the disease right now.

