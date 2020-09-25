Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally crosses 5.8 million with over 86,000 fresh cases in single day

As India’s coronavirus numbers continue to grow, some promising signals over the last few days offer a glimmer of hope, even if temporarily.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With over 86,000 cases in 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India zoomed past 5.8 million on Friday. The death till also increased to 92,290 with more than 1,000 deaths during the same period, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicated.

As India’s coronavirus numbers continue to grow, some promising signals over the last few days offer a glimmer of hope, even if temporarily. Wednesday was the sixth consecutive day when the number of people recovering from the disease, as reported in government data, exceeded the detection of new infections. Never before has this happened for more than a day — and those occasions were more in the nature of anomalies in the reporting of data, rather than the representation of a trend. The result has been that the number of active cases has started to show a declining trend for the first time.

Apart from bringing some of the leading contenders of a coronavirus vaccine to India, the Serum Institute is developing its own vaccine as well. It is partnering with SpyBiotech, a spin-off of Oxford University, for this purpose. Their vaccine candidate has entered into combined phase-I/phase-II clinical trials, which are being done in Australia. The trials began in the first week of September.

Globally, over 32 million have been infected with as many as 981,808 fatalities so far. India continued to remain the second worst-hit country after the United States, but topped the global chart in terms of virus recoveries.