Coronavirus Live Updates: One person is dying of Covid-19 every 16 seconds

Roadside hawkers and trinket sellers back in business on the bridge on Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi on September 28, 2020. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The toll due to Covid-19 passed the one million mark on Tuesday. The most deaths have been reported in the United States, followed by Brazil and India. These three countries account for nearly 45 per cent of Covid-19 deaths globally.

According to Reuters, over 5,400 people die from the disease every 24 hours. This results to around 226 people succumbing to disease per hour, or one person every 16 seconds.

India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday after the detection of 70,589 new cases. Of the country’s 61,45,292 cases, 9,47,576 people are undergoing treatment, 51,01,398 people have been discharged and 96,318 people have died.

The government Monday launched a ‘vaccine web portal’ and the ‘National Clinical Registry for COVID-19’ to disseminate important information on Covid-19, including vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally. Both portals have been developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and was launched by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.