Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 49,000 dead; total recoveries cross 18 lakh

People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Given the daily increase of nearly 1,000 deaths, India is edging towards the grim 50,000-mark in the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far. On Saturday, the country recorded 65,002 cases and 996 deaths taking the tally to 25,26,193 cases including 49,036 deaths and over 18 lakh recoveries. The recovery rate is 71.61 per cent. In India as a whole, about 1829 positive cases have been detected per million population till now, while the world average has been 2,740.

Mizoram is currently the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus apart from Lakshadweep, which continues to be Coronavirus-free, with no cases having been detected on the islands so far.

During his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech delivered at the Red Fort Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three probable Covid-19 vaccines are currently being developed in India and large-scale production will begin as soon as scientists give a green signal. The Prime Minister paid tribute to all the frontline workers involved in India’s fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that the country has already produced the first batch of its controversial Covid-19 vaccine despite criticism over the haste in delivering the vaccine. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Globally, over 21 million people have been infected with the virus and 7,67,422 have died. The United States (53,35,398) is the worst-affected country followed by Brazil (32,75,520) and India.