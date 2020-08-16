scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 49,000 dead; total recoveries cross 18 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India & World News Live Updates: On Saturday, the country recorded 65,002 cases and 996 deaths taking the tally to 25,26,193 cases including 49,036 deaths and over 18 lakh recoveries. The recovery rate is 71.61 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2020 12:25:21 am
People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Given the daily increase of nearly 1,000 deaths, India is edging towards the grim 50,000-mark in the total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus so far. On Saturday, the country recorded 65,002 cases and 996 deaths taking the tally to 25,26,193 cases including 49,036 deaths and over 18 lakh recoveries. The recovery rate is 71.61 per cent. In India as a whole, about 1829 positive cases have been detected per million population till now, while the world average has been 2,740.

Mizoram is currently the only state in India with less than 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus apart from Lakshadweep, which continues to be Coronavirus-free, with no cases having been detected on the islands so far.

During his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech delivered at the Red Fort Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three probable Covid-19 vaccines are currently being developed in India and large-scale production will begin as soon as scientists give a green signal. The Prime Minister paid tribute to all the frontline workers involved in India’s fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that the country has already produced the first batch of its controversial Covid-19 vaccine despite criticism over the haste in delivering the vaccine. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Globally, over 21 million people have been infected with the virus and 7,67,422 have died. The United States (53,35,398) is the worst-affected country followed by Brazil (32,75,520) and India.

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India & World News Live Updates: Record 57,381 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to over 70 per cent; PM Modi assures plans for mass-producing COVID-19 vaccine once scientists give a green signal

 

At a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

During his Independence Day address Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to all the frontline workers involved in India’s fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He said that these coronavirus warriors lived up to the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ by selflessly serving the people of the country.

“We’re going through distinct times. I can’t see young children in front of me today. Coronavirus has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them,” PM Modi said.

“We will achieve victory over this coronavirus with the resolve of the people of the country,” he added.

Covid-19 vaccine tracker

The United Kingdom has entered into advance Coronavirus vaccine deals with two more developers, securing a supply of another 90 million doses, should these vaccines become a reality. Before this, the UK had agreements with four other developers, for a combined supply of 250 million doses.

Friday’s deals were for 30 million doses of vaccine candidate being developed by Janassen, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, and 60 million doses of that being developed by the US biotech company Novavax. Its earlier agreements were for vaccines being developed by AstraZenca and Oxford University (100 million doses), Pfizer and BioNtech (30 million), GlaxoSmitKline and Sanofi (60 million), and French biotech company Valneva (60 million).

If all these vaccine candidates become successful, the UK would have a stockpile of 340 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines, more than five for each of its citizens. But vaccine development is an extremely uncertain process, and traditionally a very small percentage of vaccine candidates that started out have become a reality. Countries are therefore diversifying their stakes across developers and across the different types of vaccines that are under development. The six companies that the UK government has entered into agreements with are using four different methods to produce the vaccine.

