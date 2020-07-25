Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Country inches towards 13 lakh-mark, nearly 50,000 cases reported in a day

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Even as the country inches towards 13 lakh coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday reiterated that India has one of the world’s lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates. India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases, taking the country’s tally to 12,87,945. However, for the third day in a row, the number of recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent.
States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark. In the last one week, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, seems to have found a new level for its daily numbers. It has been consistently reporting figures above 8,000, thanks mainly to the surge in Pune.
Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi on Friday administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old male. The subject will be monitored for two weeks after which he will be given the second dose. Covaxin is India’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech India (BBIL) in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Globally, over 15 million people have been infected with the virus, including 6,36,262 deaths and 8,763,516 recoveries.