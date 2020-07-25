Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Country inches towards 13 lakh-mark, nearly 50,000 cases reported in a day

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases, taking the country's tally to 12,87,945. The death toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 2:01:00 am
States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Even as the country inches towards 13 lakh coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday reiterated that India has one of the world’s lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates. India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases, taking the country’s tally to 12,87,945. However, for the third day in a row, the number of recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, pushing the recovery rate to 63.45 per cent.

States including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka contributed in pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark. In the last one week, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, seems to have found a new level for its daily numbers. It has been consistently reporting figures above 8,000, thanks mainly to the surge in Pune.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi on Friday administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to a 30-year-old male. The subject will be monitored for two weeks after which he will be given the second dose. Covaxin is India’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech India (BBIL) in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Globally, over 15 million people have been infected with the virus, including 6,36,262 deaths and 8,763,516 recoveries.

Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China (Chinatopix via AP)

Andhra Pradesh, which is in a midst of a big surge, reported almost 8,000 new cases of novel Coronavirus, pushing India within touching distance of 50,000-cases-a-day mark.

Odisha, meanwhile, has been contributing over 1,000 cases for the last two days, but is yet to report its daily numbers. For the last few days now, India has been more Coronavirus patients than any other country in the world except the United States. Brazil’s daily numbers have fallen in the last week, while India has risen from the level of about 35,000 to almost 50,000 now.

For the last two days, even Tamil Nadu seems to be searching for a new level. For more than a week, the state reported almost identical number of new cases, around the 4,500-mark. But it showed a jump on Wednesday with more than 5,800 new infections, and on Thursday, this went even further to 6,400.

These numbers have suddenly made Karnataka look much better. Karnataka was the fastest growing state till about a week ago, before Andhra Pradesh took over. It had surged past many states to become the state with the fourth-largest caseload. Even on Thursday, Karnataka added 5,000 cases, which till two days back, could have been the highest outside if Maharashtra. But because of the surge seen in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka’s numbers look much more modest.

Explained: CDC’s new guidelines on when to end isolation for Covid-19 patients

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines for ending isolation and precautions for Covid-19 patients. With these new guidelines, the CDC is now focussing on a “symptom-based” strategy for ending isolation rather than a test-based strategy.

What are the new recommendations?

The CDC now says that for most persons with Covid-19, isolation and precautions can be discontinued after a period of 10 days from symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Exceptions to this include those patients that have severe illness due to which they may produce replication-competent virus even after 10 days. For such patients, the duration of isolation and the period for taking precautions may be extended to 20 days after symptom onset.

