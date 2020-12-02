Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 36,604 new infections; active cases fall to 4.28 lakh

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: With 43,000 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, the total number of people who have been treated and discharged reach 89,32,647.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 36,604 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to about 95 lakhs. The active cases have fallen to 4.28 lakh. With 43,000 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, the total number of people who have been treated and discharged has reached 89,32,647. Also, with 501 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,38,122.



Underlining that several checks are in place to track adverse reactions reported in clinical trials for the Covid vaccine candidate being developed by Serum Institute of India (SII), the Centre Tuesday said its initial assessment “did not necessitate stoppage” after a Chennai-based trial participant sought compensation of Rs 5 crore from the Pune company for suffering a “severe adverse reaction”. In its first public remarks over the notice, the government also said that it has no role to play in such claims filed anywhere in the country.

On Tuesday, the central government also said its priority will be to first vaccinate a critical mass of the population and break the chain of transmission of the virus, indicating that the entire population may not be mandatorily vaccinated. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the “government has not spoken about vaccinating the entire country”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Floor leads of parties in both Houses of Parliament have been invited to attend. This will be the second such meeting called by the government; the first was held in April, amid the nationwide lockdown.