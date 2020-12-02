scorecardresearch
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 36,604 new infections; active cases fall to 4.28 lakh

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: On Tuesday, the central government said its priority will be to first vaccinate a critical mass of the population and break the chain of transmission of the virus, indicating that the entire population may not be mandatorily vaccinated.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: December 2, 2020 9:55:58 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 36,604 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to about 95 lakhs. The active cases have fallen to 4.28 lakh. With 43,000 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, the total number of people who have been treated and discharged has reached 89,32,647. Also, with 501 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,38,122.

Underlining that several checks are in place to track adverse reactions reported in clinical trials for the Covid vaccine candidate being developed by Serum Institute of India (SII), the Centre Tuesday said its initial assessment “did not necessitate stoppage” after a Chennai-based trial participant sought compensation of Rs 5 crore from the Pune company for suffering a “severe adverse reaction”. In its first public remarks over the notice, the government also said that it has no role to play in such claims filed anywhere in the country.

On Tuesday, the central government also said its priority will be to first vaccinate a critical mass of the population and break the chain of transmission of the virus, indicating that the entire population may not be mandatorily vaccinated. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the “government has not spoken about vaccinating the entire country”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Floor leads of parties in both Houses of Parliament have been invited to attend. This will be the second such meeting called by the government; the first was held in April, amid the nationwide lockdown.

Live Blog

India reports 36,604 new infections; active cases fall to 4.28 lakh

India reported 36,604 new cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to about 95 lakhs. The active cases have fallen to 4.28 lakh. With 43,000 recoveries recorded on Tuesday, the total number of people who have been treated and discharged has reached 89,32,647. Also, with 501 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,38,122.

While chances of an affordable Covid-19 vaccine being available by February next year may seem high, 59 per cent of over 8,900 respondents to a survey question said they won’t rush to take it, according to the survey findings released on Tuesday.

The online survey was conducted between November 23 and 30 by LocalCircles, a social media platform that has been gathering citizens’ inputs on various issues pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online survey received more than 25,000 responses from across 262 districts of India, of which 69 per cent respondents were men and 31 per cent were women. The survey responses were also compared to responses to a similar survey conducted in October.

RT-PCR tests: Only 1,565 passengers tested, many slip away at Mumbai airport

In the week since the Maharashtra government announced a compulsory Covid-19 RT-PCR test for passengers travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, only 1,565 domestic passengers arriving at the airport have been tested. The new rule came into effect on November 25, but the scant personnel at the airport are unable to ensure that all those arriving without a negative RT-PCR test report from their departure point are tested.

Daily, thousands of passengers who are not carrying a negative RT-PCR report are slipping away without being tested at the airport. Against 250-260 daily tests at the airport, the railways are testing 2,000-2,500 incoming passengers from these four states, but the number of passengers arriving by train is far higher.

Japan parliament passes bill to provide free covid vaccinations

coronavirus, coronavirus news, live news, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, he speaks during a plenary session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

Japan’s parliament passed a bill to provide coronavirus vaccinations free of charge with the central government covering the cost, offering a key plan to stem the virus as the country struggles with its worst-yet wave of infections. Wednesday’s passage in the upper house of parliament following approval in the more powerful lower house will bring the law into effect. It also makes local governments responsible for administering the immunizations, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The move comes as a new wave of virus infections has prompted the worst-hit areas to call on bars and restaurants to close early, and has forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to partially suspend a travel incentive program intended to shore up suffering regional economies. While the death toll in Japan is by far the lowest in any Group of Seven advanced nation, the country suffered its worst economic downturn on record in the April-June quarter.

