scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India logs 26,964 new Covid-19 cases, dip in active cases

Covid-19 Live Updates: India in mid-September observed a dip in R value or reproductive number for Covid-19. This indicates that the spread of the Covid-19 virus has decreased over time.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 8:56:55 am
Laborers wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19 get ready to collect fish from a fishing boat on the Arabian Sea coast in Kochi. (AP)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India on Tuesday reported 26,964 new Covid-19 infections. The active cases count has come down further to 3.01 lakh; number of deaths reported were 383, pushing the total death toll to 4.45 lakhs. Meanwhile, Kerala had 15,768 Covid-19 cases along with a decline in active cases, which was 1.61 lakh. Kerala reported 214 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

Two days after India announced its decision to resume its flagship Vaccine Maitri initiative, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. “Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX in Oct. This is an important development in support of reaching 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year,” he said. The initiative, through which 6.63 crore doses were exported, came to a halt in May, with India facing a severe shortage for its immunisation programme amid a surging second wave.

On the global front, China’s northeastern city of Harbin, population 10 million, went into semi-shutdown after reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since early February. Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Live Blog

India records 26,964 new infections; India logs 383 deaths due to Covid-19; Kerala reports 15,768 Covid-19 cases; CBSE exempts board exams fee for Covid-19 orphans. Follow for more updates.

According to Karnataka Health Department, there 218 Covid-19 recovered individuals or their close contacts who have been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB). The state Health Department has ramped up screening to avoid such outbreaks. As per Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 133 people recovered from Covid-19 and 85 household contacts of such people have tested positive for TB across the Karnataka till September 20.

Punjab on Tuesday reported 37 Covid-19 cases and one death due to the deadly virus. This pushes the active cases toll to 6,01,359 and death toll to 16,501. Among the new cases, Mohali reported eight, followed by seven in Sangrur and three in Amritsar.

Gautam Adani, on Tuesday stated the struggle of India during Covid-19 pandemic first and second wave. He said, “India had nothing to do with the virus, but sustained some of the most drastic consequences and criticism on the global stage. There was not a single major international voice of understanding.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.