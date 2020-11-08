Coronavirus India Live Updates: Virus tally zooms past 8.5 million; recovery rate at 92.49 per cent

scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 08, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 8, 2020 10:55:40 am
Diwali shopping underway in a Delhi market on Saturday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The coronavirus caseload in India zoomed past 8.5 million after 45,674 cases were reported in a single day. While the overall tally stood at 8,507,754, the number of fatalities also increased to 1,26,121. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also surged to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent.

In Maharashtra, despite warning of a second wave, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the resumption of Classes 9 to 12 after Diwali with all Covid safety protocols in place. “We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centers in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitization of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was also present in the video conference with Gaikwad, said.

Meanwhile, the twin factors of rising air pollution and a surge in Covid cases have increased the burden on Delhi’s hospitals with the number of vacant beds shrinking fast and out patient departments (OPDs) witnessing a spike in footfall, doctors told news agency PTI on Saturday.

10:55 (IST)08 Nov 2020
Jharkhand reports 340 new Covid cases, two more deaths

Jharkhand's coronavirus tally mounted to 1,04,239 after at least 340 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday, PTI reported. The death toll also increased to 897 after two more patients succumbed to the disease, he added. The two fatalities were reported from Ranchi and Hazaribagh, the official said. Ranchi recorded the maximum number of new cases at 86, followed by East Singhbhum at 41.

10:39 (IST)08 Nov 2020
Over 8.5 million coronavirus cases in India


The coronavirus caseload in India zoomed past 8.5 million after 45,674 cases were reported in a single day. While the overall tally stood at 8,507,754, the number of fatalities also increased to 1,26,121. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also surged to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent. Follow our blog for all the latest updates. 

The crowd at a Pune market on Saturday.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

- From PTI

