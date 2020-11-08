Coronavirus India Live Updates: Virus tally zooms past 8.5 million; recovery rate at 92.49 per cent

Diwali shopping underway in a Delhi market on Saturday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The coronavirus caseload in India zoomed past 8.5 million after 45,674 cases were reported in a single day. While the overall tally stood at 8,507,754, the number of fatalities also increased to 1,26,121. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also surged to 78,68,968, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent.

In Maharashtra, despite warning of a second wave, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the resumption of Classes 9 to 12 after Diwali with all Covid safety protocols in place. “We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centers in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitization of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was also present in the video conference with Gaikwad, said.

Meanwhile, the twin factors of rising air pollution and a surge in Covid cases have increased the burden on Delhi’s hospitals with the number of vacant beds shrinking fast and out patient departments (OPDs) witnessing a spike in footfall, doctors told news agency PTI on Saturday.