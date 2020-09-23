Coronavirus India Live Updates: Recovery rate stands at 80.86%, fatality rate drops to 1.60%

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Construction labourers get screened for Covid-19 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India recording 75,083 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, the total number of cases in the country crossed the 55 lakh mark to reach 55,62,664. Also, as many as 1,053 deaths during the same period took the toll to 88,935. The fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

The number of people who recovered from Covid-19 stood at over 1.01 lakh on Monday, the highest single- day rise so far. This took the country’s recovery count to 44,97,868, and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent. With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.

Also, September has been particularly harsh for Maharashtra, which has consistently had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As coronavirus spreads to rural areas, hospitals like Karad’s in Maharashtra are struggling. Again declared Covid-only this month, the Sub-District Hospital has 45 beds and none in ICU due to the lack of an intensivist and oxygen tank.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s top drug regulator, will only approve Covid-19 vaccines that meet parameters, such as their ability to show they can improve clinical outcomes by at least 50 per cent during human testing.

Globally, as many as 31,480,193 people have deen infected while 968,726 have succumbed to the virus. Also, 21,624,431 poeple have recovered so far.