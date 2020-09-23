scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Recovery rate stands at 80.86%, fatality rate drops to 1.60%

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News Live Updates: India’s top drug regulator CDSCO has said it will only approve Covid-19 vaccines that meet parameters, such as their ability to show they can improve clinical outcomes by at least 50 per cent during human testing. 

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Panaji | Updated: September 23, 2020 9:37:45 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India recording 75,083 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, the total number of cases in the country crossed the 55 lakh mark to reach 55,62,664. Also, as many as 1,053 deaths during the same period took the toll to 88,935. The fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

The number of people who recovered from Covid-19 stood at over 1.01 lakh on Monday, the highest single- day rise so far. This took the country’s recovery count to 44,97,868, and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent. With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.

Also, September has been particularly harsh for Maharashtra, which has consistently had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As coronavirus spreads to rural areas, hospitals like Karad’s in Maharashtra are struggling. Again declared Covid-only this month, the Sub-District Hospital has 45 beds and none in ICU due to the lack of an intensivist and oxygen tank.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s top drug regulator, will only approve Covid-19 vaccines that meet parameters, such as their ability to show they can improve clinical outcomes by at least 50 per cent during human testing.

Globally, as many as 31,480,193 people have deen infected while 968,726 have succumbed to the virus. Also, 21,624,431 poeple have recovered so far.

Live Blog

09:37 (IST)23 Sep 2020
As September Covid-19 surge sweeps rural Maharashtra, hunt for beds
Since September 1, Satara has recorded 16,000 cases, with Karad the epicentre. (File)

For three days earlier this month, 65-year-old Kashabha Kumbhar lay outside the Karad Sub-District Hospital as his family, which had made its way there from a village 20 km away, hunted for a hospital bed. It was only when Kumbhar turned critical that the hospital admitted him on September 10.

The Karad hospital had been converted into a Covid facility in March, but as cases lagged, had gone back to taking in other patients. Now, as coronavirus spreads to rural areas, hospitals like Karad’s in Maharashtra are struggling. Again declared Covid-only this month, the Sub-District Hospital has 45 beds and none in ICU due to the lack of an intensivist and oxygen tank.

Accounting for 54% of the state’s 11.23 crore population, rural Maharashtra had only 16.5% of its coronavirus cases till mid-July

09:32 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Welcome to our coronavirus LIVE blog

Welcome to our coronavirus LIVE blog. The total number of cases in the country at present stands at 55,62,664 and the death toll is 88,935. The fatality rate is 1.60 per cent. The number of people who recovered from Covid-19 stood at over 1.01 lakh on Monday, the highest single- day rise so far. This took the country’s recovery count to 44,97,868, and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent. Follow this space for all the latest updates.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which released a new set of guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, also emphasized that the statistical range of efficacy (the ability to produce the desired outcome) in the human trials cannot be lower than 30 per cent.

The guidelines come several months after the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) released their own guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine approvals and draw from both documents, according to experts that have been closely tracking and involved in Covid-19 vaccine developments.

“To ensure that a widely deployed Covid-19 vaccine is effective, the primary efficacy endpoint point estimate for a placebo-controlled efficacy trial should be at least 50 percent, and the statistical success criterion should be that the lower bound of the appropriately alpha-adjusted confidence interval around the primary efficacy endpoint point estimate is (greater than) 30 percent,” stated CDSCO.

“What this essentially translates to is that the trial size has to be sufficient so that if the investigators get exactly 50 percent efficacy, we should have confidence that it will not be less than 30 percent,” said vaccine scientist and Christian Medical College, Vellore professor Dr Gagandeep Kang.

Meanwhile, marking its first big staff lay-offs since the Covid outbreak, the BCCI has decided to not renew the annual contracts of 11 coaches at its premier National Cricket Academy (NCA), including five retired India players —Ramesh Powar, SS Das, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Subroto Banerjee and Sujith Somsundar.

The Indian Express has learnt that former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had handpicked the team after taking over as Head of Cricket at NCA, informed the coaches last week about the termination of their services. Those who have been asked to leave include domestic stalwart Sitanshu Kotak.

