Coronavirus India Live Updates: 55,342 cases, 706 deaths in 24 hours; India’s Covid-19 tally at 71.7 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 55,342 cases and 706 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, taking its caseload to 71,75,881, and toll to 1,09,856. India’s tally includes 8,38,729 patients who are undergoing treatment and 62,27,296 who have recovered.
The government on Monday announced measures to stimulate growth in the economy, which is plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic. It announced a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) voucher scheme and a festival advance for government employees, two measures that are estimated to result in quick spending of more than Rs 1 lakh crore by March-end. However, similar to its previous announcements to provide relief, this too will have minimal fiscal cost to the exchequer.
In other news, the pandemic has helped reduce the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) massive grain mountain. The total wheat and rice stocks as on October 1 was 68.49 million tonnes, way below the record 97.27 mt at the start of June. The government has been disposing of surplus foodgrains, including through Covid-related allocations.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive investigative series, The Indian Express has been tracking the untold story lockdown: a sharp surge in child trafficking. In the latest part of this series, we report how the Centre waved red flags on trafficking, but key states are yet to take action.
In another significant development, Johnson & Johnson Tuesday said it had temporarily halted the clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a participant developed an unexplained illness. The company said the illness was being reviewed and evaluated by an independent board, as well as by an internal committee. (Don’t miss the latest from our Covid-19 vaccine tracker)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on measures to boost consumer spending is clearly an acknowledgement that people going out and spending is key to a faster turnaround of the economy.
But then, two things stand out in the announcement: One, much of it (the consumer spending part) is front-loading of expenditure, or in other words, repurposing of government spending, and the size of the overall package is nothing much to talk home about; and, two, by specifying how and where to spend, the Finance Ministry just doused any excitement among the 35 lakh-odd Central government employees, and almost ensured an sub-optimum outcome in terms of its impact on growth. P Vaidyanathan Iyer explains the announcement
A month after AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson Tuesday announced it had halted the clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The company said the pause was due to an unexplained illness in a participant. It did not reveal details of the illness. J&J said the incident was being reviewed by an independent board, as well as within the company.
In September, AstraZeneca paused late-stage trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, after a participant in the UK developed an unexplained illness. Read more here
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the coronavirus pandemic. Globally, over 37.68 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,077,858 have succumbed to the disease, according to a tally by Reuters. The United States has the most cases (7,783,379), followed by India and Brazil (5,094,979). India's latest tally will be released by the Health Ministry shortly.