Coronavirus India Live Updates: 55,342 cases, 706 deaths in 24 hours; India’s Covid-19 tally at 71.7 lakh

A pair of protective gloves hang by the testing booth, as health workers prepare for the day at a Covid-19 testing center in Kohima, Nagaland, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India reported 55,342 cases and 706 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, taking its caseload to 71,75,881, and toll to 1,09,856. India’s tally includes 8,38,729 patients who are undergoing treatment and 62,27,296 who have recovered.

The government on Monday announced measures to stimulate growth in the economy, which is plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic. It announced a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) voucher scheme and a festival advance for government employees, two measures that are estimated to result in quick spending of more than Rs 1 lakh crore by March-end. However, similar to its previous announcements to provide relief, this too will have minimal fiscal cost to the exchequer.

In other news, the pandemic has helped reduce the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) massive grain mountain. The total wheat and rice stocks as on October 1 was 68.49 million tonnes, way below the record 97.27 mt at the start of June. The government has been disposing of surplus foodgrains, including through Covid-related allocations.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive investigative series, The Indian Express has been tracking the untold story lockdown: a sharp surge in child trafficking. In the latest part of this series, we report how the Centre waved red flags on trafficking, but key states are yet to take action.

In another significant development, Johnson & Johnson Tuesday said it had temporarily halted the clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate after a participant developed an unexplained illness. The company said the illness was being reviewed and evaluated by an independent board, as well as by an internal committee. (Don’t miss the latest from our Covid-19 vaccine tracker)