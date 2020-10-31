scorecardresearch
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Case fatality rate drops to 1.5% for first time

Coronavirus India & World Live News Updates: There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus in the country, while as many as 74,32,829 people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 31, 2020 11:19:42 am
India tally touches 81.37 lakhCovid-19 testing at a center in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 48,268 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 81,37,119, while 551 deaths pushed the toll to 1,21,641, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, while as many as 74,32,829 people have recovered from the disease.

This is the first time that the fatality rate has dropped to 1.5 per cent, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with Delhi reporting over 5,000 Covid-19 cases three days in a row, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday emphasised the importance of wearing face masks, saying people should consider them as a “vaccine” against the virus till the time one is available.

Delhi reported 5,891 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest single-day spike so far – Friday, taking the total number of people affected with the virus to 3,81,644. With 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 6,470.

Live Blog

India records 48,268 new Covid-19 cases, 551 deaths; total caseload touches 81.37 lakh. Follow this space for the latest updates.

11:19 (IST)31 Oct 2020
Covid-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,317

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,317 on Saturday with the detection of 12 new cases, PTI quoted a health official as saying.

Seven of the new cases have a travel history, while five infections were reported during contact tracing, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 182 active coronavirus cases, while 4,076 people have recovered from the disease.

India tally touches 81.37 lakh Shopkeepers selling green crackers at a market in Old Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is an enzyme called the main protease, which drives its replication once it infects the human cell. For the first time, scientists have completed a 3D map that reveals the location of every atom in the molecule of this enzyme. As Covid-19 cases surge again in several countries, this 3D mapping will allow scientists to better understand how the coronavirus behaves, and how it can be stopped.

The mapping was done by researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory under the US Department of Energy. The results are published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

SARS-CoV-2 expresses long chains of proteins. When these chains are broken down and cut into smaller strands, it enables the virus to reproduce. This task is performed by the main protease. Its structure: two identical protein molecules held together by hydrogen bonds. If a drug can be developed that inhibits or blocks the protease activity, it will prevent the virus from replicating and spreading to other cells in the body.

