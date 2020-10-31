Coronavirus India Live Updates: Case fatality rate drops to 1.5% for first time

Covid-19 testing at a center in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 48,268 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 81,37,119, while 551 deaths pushed the toll to 1,21,641, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, while as many as 74,32,829 people have recovered from the disease.

This is the first time that the fatality rate has dropped to 1.5 per cent, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, with Delhi reporting over 5,000 Covid-19 cases three days in a row, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday emphasised the importance of wearing face masks, saying people should consider them as a “vaccine” against the virus till the time one is available.

Delhi reported 5,891 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest single-day spike so far – Friday, taking the total number of people affected with the virus to 3,81,644. With 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 6,470.