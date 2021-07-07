Coronavirus India Live Updates: High positivity rate in Northeastern states; Uttarakhand cancels annual Kanwar Yatra

Health workers carry out door to door Covid-19 vaccination drive at a residential cluster in Saraspur, Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With over 10 per cent positivity rate in as many as 45 districts, the pandemic has become a cause of concern in the Northeast states. The Union Health Ministry Tuesday said 73 districts in India reported a positivity rate of over 10 per cent for the June 29-July 5 week. Sixty-one per cent of these high-positivity districts are from the Northeast states of Arunachal (Pradesh (18), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Nagaland (3), and Mizoram (1). In the region, Manipur (5,974) has the highest active cases followed by Meghalaya (4,354), Tripura (3,962), Mizoram (3,730), Sikkim (1,869) and Nagaland (1192).

Dr Balram Bhragava, a member of the country’s Covid-19 task force and Director General of ICMR, flagged that the Northeast will have to step up testing, keep a “close watch” on the test positivity rate at the district-level and set up micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, just two months after it hosted over 36 lakh people for the Kumbh Mela, just before the second Covid wave, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has cancelled the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state citing the pandemic. On Tuesday, the state’s police authorities appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga. The Yatra was not held last year due to Covid restrictions.