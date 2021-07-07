scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: High positivity rate in Northeastern states; Uttarakhand cancels annual Kanwar Yatra

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live News Updates: Dr Balram Bhragava, a member of the country’s Covid-19 task force and Director General of ICMR, flagged that the Northeast will have to step up testing, keep a “close watch” on the test positivity rate at the district-level and set up micro-containment zones.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2021 8:44:11 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: High positivity rate in Northeastern states; Uttarakhand cancels annual Kanwar YatraHealth workers carry out door to door Covid-19 vaccination drive at a residential cluster in Saraspur, Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With over 10 per cent positivity rate in as many as 45 districts, the pandemic has become a cause of concern in the Northeast states.  The Union Health Ministry Tuesday said 73 districts in India reported a positivity rate of over 10 per cent for the June 29-July 5 week.  Sixty-one per cent of these high-positivity districts are from the Northeast states of Arunachal (Pradesh (18), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Nagaland (3), and Mizoram (1). In the region, Manipur (5,974) has the highest active cases followed by Meghalaya (4,354), Tripura (3,962), Mizoram (3,730), Sikkim (1,869) and Nagaland (1192).

Dr Balram Bhragava, a member of the country’s Covid-19 task force and Director General of ICMR, flagged that the Northeast will have to step up testing, keep a “close watch” on the test positivity rate at the district-level and set up micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, just two months after it hosted over 36 lakh people for the Kumbh Mela, just before the second Covid wave, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has cancelled the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state citing the pandemic. On Tuesday, the state’s police authorities appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga. The Yatra was not held last year due to Covid restrictions.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Positivity rate in Northeast is a worry, says govt; Uttarakhand scraps Kanwar Yatra. Follow this space for the latest updates.

08:44 (IST)07 Jul 2021
Positivity rate in Northeast is a worry: govt

Forty-five of the 73 districts that reported over 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate in the last one week are from the Northeast region of the country, the Health Ministry Tuesday said.

According to the health ministry, 73 districts in India reported a positivity rate of over 10 per cent for the June 29-July 5 week. Sixty-one per cent of these high-positivity districts are from the Northeast states of Arunachal (Pradesh (18), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Nagaland (3), and Mizoram (1).

In the region, Manipur (5,974) has the highest active cases followed by Meghalaya (4,354), Tripura (3,962), Mizoram (3,730), Sikkim (1,869) and Nagaland (1192).

Dr Balram Bhragava, a member of the country’s Covid-19 task force and Director General of ICMR, flagged that the Northeast will have to step up testing, keep a “close watch” on the test positivity rate at the district-level and set up micro-containment zones.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: High positivity rate in Northeastern states; Uttarakhand cancels annual Kanwar Yatra Crowd at Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Even as the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to drive the rise in infections around the world, another variant, Lambda, is increasingly being seen by scientists and health experts as a new emerging threat. On June 14, the World Health Organization designated the Lambda variant, previously known by its formal scientific name C.37, as the seventh and newest “variant of interest”, meaning it was something to watch out for.

Like the Delta variant, the Lambda variant, which has now been detected in more than 25 countries, is feared to be more transmissible than the original virus, although it is not yet established because of lack of enough studies on it. It has been the dominant variant in Peru and other countries of South America. The Lambda variant has not yet been found in the Indian population, but has recently been detected in the UK and other European countries.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.