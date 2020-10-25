Coronavirus India Live Updates: 50,129 new cases takes tally to 78.64 lakh

Crowds throng the Dadar flower market ahead of Dussera on Saturday, October 24, 2020. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India detected 50,129 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday, taking its overall tally to 78.64 lakh. The detection of new cases has remained below 60,000 for the last seven days. India’s tally of 78,64,811 cases includes 6,68,154 patients who are undergoing treatment, 70,78,123 who have recovered and 1,18,534 deaths. The active cases have declined for the 22nd consecutive day and is now the lowest since August 13.

An expert group, set up by the government to develop a blueprint for conducting the country’s largest immunisation drive against Covid-19, has discussed key features to ensure speedy access to the vaccine. This could include an SMS delivered to the beneficiary days before vaccination, detailing the time and place; a QR code certificate, generated after each dose; and, health facilities involving the large network of schools, on the lines of elections, The Indian Express has learnt. The government expects to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021.

Days after she announced free vaccines for “residents of Bihar” if the BJP was voted to power, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday asserted the announcement was “perfectly in order”, and the party could announce what it wanted to do if elected. “It is a manifesto announcement. A party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power. That is exactly what is announced. Health is a state subject. It is perfectly in order,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.