Coronavirus India Live Updates: 50,129 new cases takes tally to 78.64 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India detected 50,129 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday, taking its overall tally to 78.64 lakh. The detection of new cases has remained below 60,000 for the last seven days. India’s tally of 78,64,811 cases includes 6,68,154 patients who are undergoing treatment, 70,78,123 who have recovered and 1,18,534 deaths. The active cases have declined for the 22nd consecutive day and is now the lowest since August 13.
An expert group, set up by the government to develop a blueprint for conducting the country’s largest immunisation drive against Covid-19, has discussed key features to ensure speedy access to the vaccine. This could include an SMS delivered to the beneficiary days before vaccination, detailing the time and place; a QR code certificate, generated after each dose; and, health facilities involving the large network of schools, on the lines of elections, The Indian Express has learnt. The government expects to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021.
Days after she announced free vaccines for “residents of Bihar” if the BJP was voted to power, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday asserted the announcement was “perfectly in order”, and the party could announce what it wanted to do if elected. “It is a manifesto announcement. A party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power. That is exactly what is announced. Health is a state subject. It is perfectly in order,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.
India detected 50,129 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday, taking its overall tally to 78.64 lakh. India’s tally of 78,64,811 cases includes 6,68,154 patients who are undergoing treatment, 70,78,123 who have recovered and 1,18,534 deaths.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Fadnavis, BJP’s in-charge for the Bihar elections, will take a break from campaigning for the next 15 days. Since October 1, he had been engaged in hectic poll preparations and campaigning, and was instrumental in organising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bhagalpur.
Patients in Sewri TB Hospital’s isolation ward number 12, from where 27-year-old Suryabhan Yadav went missing only for his body to be found 14 days later in a toilet cubicle, claimed doctors disregarded their complaints of a foul smell from the toilet. Further, soon after Yadav went missing, an on-duty medical officer wrote in his report that there was a need to “check the toilets” but it is not clear if the instruction was carried out. Tabassum Barnagarwala and Sagar Rajput visited the ward, here's what they found out
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a rally in Nagpur on the occassion of Dussehra this morning, has said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been less in India thanks to the steps taken by the central government. "Impact of Covid-19 less in India as government took appropriate steps to tackle pandemic," he is quoted as saying by PTI.
Michael Bennett writes: The vaccine for smallpox, the world’s first vaccine, came to India in 1802. By then, Indians had been living with the disease for centuries. In larger cities, smallpox was ever present. In rural areas, especially in south India, it appeared in epidemic form every few years. Over the following 150 years, hundreds of millions of Indians were vaccinated and there was some success in containing the ravages of the disease. Read his column here
After a brief lull of two weeks, Covid-19 cases in the city have begun to increase again, with 4,116 cases being recorded on Saturday, taking the tally to 3,52,520. A week ago, the positivity rate — percentage of people who test positive for the disease versus those who were tested — had dipped to 5.6% for the week. With a sudden increase in cases, it increased to 6.8% on Friday and 7.4% on Saturday. Read more here
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. The top story from The Indian Express this morning is on deliberations over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, set to be the largest immunisation drive in the country. In this exclusive report, Kaunain Sheriff M explains the key features discussed in detail by an expert group, currently developing the blueprint for conducting the drive against Covid-19 early next year. This includes an SMS delivered to the beneficiary days before vaccination, detailing the time and place; a QR code certificate, generated after each dose; and, health facilities involving the large network of schools, on the lines of elections, to ensure speedy access to the vaccine. Read his report here