Friday, May 28, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Keep Covid restrictions in place till June 30, Centre tells states

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown and Cases News Live Updates: Active cases decline to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of over 75,000 on Wednesday. However, the country also recorded 3,847 deaths reported on Wednesday

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 9:31:21 am
Uttar Pradesh: At 3,278, lowest single-day new cases in second wave reportedMedical workers conduct Covid-19 tests in a bus at Alambagh Bus Station in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Even with the Covid-19 positivity rate declining across the country, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to continue with their ongoing restrictions till June 30. In a fresh directive, the Centre asked for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of infections.

As a supply-demand discrepancy continues to loom on India’s vaccination efforts, states asked the Centre to procure vaccines from foreign companies. This comes as global tenders floated by several states are getting no fruitful responses. In one instance, a Romanian firm that said it would provide Pfizer vaccines to Mumbai, withdrew its bid in a couple of days after the company said it had no authorised agents.

In terms of foreign vaccines coming home, Moderna is expected to launch its single-dose jab in India in 2022, while Pfizer is ready to offer five crore shots in 2021. There are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future. India is also hoping to get the single-dose Sputnik Light, which is under fast track application and regulatory approval procedures.

On Thursday, Pfizer indicated that it would be able to make a “certain amount” of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine available to the country, “possibly starting in July”, the head of the country’s Covid-19 Task Force said. The Centre is still examining the firm’s request for indemnity against the cost of compensation for severe side effects.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 2,11,298 new Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases. Active cases decline to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of over 75,000 on Wednesday. However, the country also recorded 3,847 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2.11 lakh new Covid-19 cases in India; active cases below 24 lakh; Pfizer likely to make vaccines available in India in July. Follow this space for latest news and updates today

Deep within a forest in Sukma Naxal belt, 1 in 3 in village test positive

The first case in the village, according to the authorities, was a pregnant woman who tested positive at the district hospital. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Three armed security personnel accompany nine nurses and two doctors as they head to Karma Gondi, a village in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-dominated Sukma district, to test for Covid-19. The village, more than 25 km from the nearest highway, is enclosed by a forest. In the past week, nearly one out of three people tested in this village — 91 of 239 — have tested positive for the coronavirus.

All the positive cases have been moved to a Covid care centre at the district headquarters, and the village has been declared a containment zone.

Within Karma Gondi, healthcare workers in PPE kits cross alleys trying to avoid brambles that get stuck in the plastic. The testing area, under a cluster of neem trees, includes two tables and some plastic chairs sourced from the Kukanar Police Station, about 20 km away.

Firms line up to bid but vaccine makers say have no agents

The eight firms that responded to Maharashtra’s call, The Indian Express found, are either consultancy firms, involved in export/import, or firms that work on commission basis – only three are in the health sector. They have quoted between $10-38 (Rs 728-Rs 2767) for a dose. “Some even assured supply within three weeks of placing an advance order,” a senior official said.

Maharashtra received responses from three Indian companies: GameChangerz; Tapadiya International Interventional Technology and Healthcare Ltd; and GetIt Innovations Private Ltd. Those based outside India include ProcureNet, Kinfolk Trading FZC, Grupo Fermexor, Medical Supply Company of Switzerland (MSCS) and Hadley Development LLC.

All three Indian companies have claimed they can supply Russian vaccine Sputnik V. A spokesperson for Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that handles Sputnik said they have no formal tie-ups in India apart from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

