Coronavirus India Live Updates: Keep Covid restrictions in place till June 30, Centre tells states

Medical workers conduct Covid-19 tests in a bus at Alambagh Bus Station in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 India Live Updates: Even with the Covid-19 positivity rate declining across the country, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to continue with their ongoing restrictions till June 30. In a fresh directive, the Centre asked for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of infections.

As a supply-demand discrepancy continues to loom on India’s vaccination efforts, states asked the Centre to procure vaccines from foreign companies. This comes as global tenders floated by several states are getting no fruitful responses. In one instance, a Romanian firm that said it would provide Pfizer vaccines to Mumbai, withdrew its bid in a couple of days after the company said it had no authorised agents.

In terms of foreign vaccines coming home, Moderna is expected to launch its single-dose jab in India in 2022, while Pfizer is ready to offer five crore shots in 2021. There are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future. India is also hoping to get the single-dose Sputnik Light, which is under fast track application and regulatory approval procedures.

On Thursday, Pfizer indicated that it would be able to make a “certain amount” of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine available to the country, “possibly starting in July”, the head of the country’s Covid-19 Task Force said. The Centre is still examining the firm’s request for indemnity against the cost of compensation for severe side effects.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 2,11,298 new Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases. Active cases decline to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of over 75,000 on Wednesday. However, the country also recorded 3,847 deaths reported on Wednesday.