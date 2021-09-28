scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 18,795 new cases, lowest in 201 days; active cases below 3 lakh

Covid-19 India LIVE Updates September 28: Over 20 states and union territories are now reporting fewer than 100 new cases a day; about 10 of them have been finding fewer than 10 cases daily.

By: Express Web Desk | Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: September 28, 2021 9:52:36 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: After 201 days, India reported daily new Covid-19 cases less than 20,000 on Tuesday. With 18,795 new cases in the last 24 hours, country’s active caseload further dropped to 2,92,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, as many as 179 people succumbed to the virus in the same period taking the total number of fatalities to 4,47,373. So far, 3,36,97,581 people have been infected in the country while 32,9,58,002 have recovered.

A steady slowdown in the rest of the country has brought the number of active Covid-19 cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months even as Kerala continues to contribute more than 15,000 infections daily,

There has been a gradual decline in Kerala as well, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state, which accounts for about 55 per cent of all active cases in the country, have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh.

However, the state that is causing the most concern right now is not Kerala, but Mizoram. The small Northeastern state has been reporting an unusually high number of cases for the past few weeks, consistently figuring in the top five contributors to fresh infections, alongside the much bigger states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

In most other parts of the country, the steady decline in the growth of cases has continued. Over 20 states and union territories are now reporting fewer than 100 new cases a day; about 10 of them have been finding fewer than 10 cases daily.

Only five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram — are currently reporting more than 1,000 cases every day. In three states — Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand — and three union territories — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh — the active case count has fallen below 100.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: India reports 18,795 new cases, lowest in 201 days; 179 deaths. Mizoram causing most concern; Kerala reports 11,699 cases.

09:52 (IST)28 Sep 2021
State that is causing the most concern right now is not Kerala, but Mizoram

The state that is causing the most concern right now is not Kerala, but Mizoram. The small Northeastern state has been reporting an unusually high number of cases for the past few weeks, consistently figuring in the top five contributors to fresh infections, alongside the much bigger states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Over the past 20 days, Mizoram, a state of barely 12 lakh people, has discovered close to 24,000 cases. That means about 30 per cent of the state’s entire caseload of 88,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, has come in the last three weeks.

09:51 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Active cases in India below 3 lakh for first time in six months, 55% in Kerala
Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for Covid-19 tests in Kozhikode. (PTI Photo)

While Kerala continues to contribute more than 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily, a steady slowdown in the rest of the country has brought the number of active cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months.

There has been a gradual decline in Kerala as well, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh.

Kerala still accounts for about 55 per cent of all active cases in the country, though.

09:42 (IST)28 Sep 2021
India reports 18,795 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 201 days

After 201 days, India reported daily new Covid-19 cases less than 20,000 on Tuesday. With 18,795 new cases in the last 24 hours, country’s active caseload further dropped to 2,92,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, as many as 179 people succumbed to the virus in the same period taking the total number of fatalities to 4,47,373. So far, 3,36,97,581 people have been infected in the country while 32,9,58,002 have recovered.

After rising to 37.45 lakh at the peak of the second wave, India’s active case count has declined steadily since the middle of May, except for brief periods of sudden surges in Kerala. The rate of decline had, however, slowed considerably in the last few weeks. It took nearly 50 days for the active case count to come down from 4 lakh to 3 lakh.

Despite being at a six-month low, the current active case count is more than double the level it had fallen to before the start of the second wave in mid-February. Also, the fact that Kerala is still contributing over 15,000 cases a day, means India is still some distance away from the situation that prevailed in February.

At that time, the daily case count from the entire country had gone below 15,000. Currently, at least 25,000 cases are being recorded every day. On Sunday, 26,041 new cases were discovered across the country, of which 15,951 came from Kerala. Maharashtra contributed another 3,200 cases.

Also, the death count at that time had come down to double digits. As of now, more than 250 deaths are being recorded every day, nearly 60 per cent of which are coming from Kerala. But several states have been reporting zero Covid-19-related deaths now, many of them for days at a stretch.

Joe Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

“The most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated,” Biden said before getting the booster, adding that he did not have side effects after his first or second shots.

