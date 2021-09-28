Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 18,795 new cases, lowest in 201 days; active cases below 3 lakh

As many as 179 people succumbed to the virus in the same period taking the total number of fatalities to 4,47,373.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: After 201 days, India reported daily new Covid-19 cases less than 20,000 on Tuesday. With 18,795 new cases in the last 24 hours, country’s active caseload further dropped to 2,92,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, as many as 179 people succumbed to the virus in the same period taking the total number of fatalities to 4,47,373. So far, 3,36,97,581 people have been infected in the country while 32,9,58,002 have recovered.

A steady slowdown in the rest of the country has brought the number of active Covid-19 cases below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in six months even as Kerala continues to contribute more than 15,000 infections daily,

There has been a gradual decline in Kerala as well, with the daily count of cases below 20,000 for 10 days now. Over the last two weeks, active cases in the state, which accounts for about 55 per cent of all active cases in the country, have fallen from over 2 lakh to about 1.63 lakh.

However, the state that is causing the most concern right now is not Kerala, but Mizoram. The small Northeastern state has been reporting an unusually high number of cases for the past few weeks, consistently figuring in the top five contributors to fresh infections, alongside the much bigger states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

In most other parts of the country, the steady decline in the growth of cases has continued. Over 20 states and union territories are now reporting fewer than 100 new cases a day; about 10 of them have been finding fewer than 10 cases daily.

Only five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram — are currently reporting more than 1,000 cases every day. In three states — Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand — and three union territories — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Chandigarh — the active case count has fallen below 100.