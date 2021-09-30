Coronavirus India Live Updates: Final decision on reopening of Delhi schools for classes 6-8 to be taken after festival season

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said in New Delhi. While the L-G did not mention the particular month for a decision on reopening schools for junior classes, sources present at the meeting said it could happen “post Diwali”.
Meanwhile, data collated for a soon-to-be-released vaccine tracker reaffirms the critical role of Covid-19 vaccines in protection against death. It shows that in the first seven weeks of the second wave of the pandemic, the 60-plus age group reported about 121 weekly deaths per million among the non-vaccinated, 2.6 weekly deaths per million among those who had received their first dose, and 1.76 weekly deaths per million among those who were fully vaccinated.
This assumes significance, especially in the backdrop of public health experts expressing concern over a possible surge in cases following the festival season in October. Moreover, about 24 per cent of the estimated 60-plus population, identified as the most vulnerable group, are still unvaccinated.
Victoria state in Australia has reported 1,438 new coronavirus cases — almost 500 more than the previous high set a day just earlier.
Australia's second-most populous state on Thursday also reported five more deaths from COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period.
Victoria on Wednesday reported 950 new infections and a daily record of seven deaths. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the national government remains determined to end lockdowns in Australia despite the worsening situation in the Victoria's capital of Melbourne. (AP)