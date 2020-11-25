Coronavirus India Live Updates: Infections rise to over 92.22 lakh out of which 86.42 lakh have recovered

Covid-test being conducted at Delhi-UP border on Tuesday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 44,376 new cases of coronavirus infections and 481 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to over 92.22 lakh, out of which more than 86.42 lakh people have recovered. At present, active cases stand at 4.44 lakh.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure, more than a month after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, as the race to find an efficacious vaccine against Covid-19 picks up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states Tuesday to build decentralised mechanisms, down to the block level, in the form of task forces for smooth administration of the vaccine, expected to take place early next year. Interacting with Chief Ministers via videoconference, the Prime Minister, while underlining that there is no decision yet on which vaccine will be finalised and when, repeatedly emphasised the key role that states will play in vaccine administration. He urged states to provide individual plans for a final blueprint of the country’s largest immunisation drive.

As multiple vaccines against COVID-19 gets ready to hit the market, concerns over a proper countrywide cold chain infrastructure for maintaining the integrity of these live/inactivated viruses or DNA/RNA genetic material have cropped up. But policymakers and public health professionals can probably learn a lesson or two here from the dairy industry. And no, it isn’t about low/sub-zero temperature transport and storage of milk, butter, curd or ice-cream, but about bull semen.