Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi registers zero Covid death, 27 new cases in a day

Coronavirus pandemic live news update: Delhi Saturday reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death. It now has a case positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Saturday. Three deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported this month so far — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17. At present, the death toll in Delhi stands at 25,085. With this, the cumulative number of Covid cases reported in the city so far has risen to 14,38,685. Of them, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered.
Meanwhile, in a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums will be allowed to reopen from October 22 while observing Covid-19 safety protocols. While the standard operating procedure (SOP) will issued next week, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.
In other news, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that dine-in at hotels and restaurants will be permitted in the state. The state has also decided to reopen bars. The entry will be permitted to those who are fully vaccinated with both doses of vaccines against Covid-19. The hotels and restaurants can permit 50 per cent of the seating capacity.
Also, PTI reported that thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women’s jail here over the past 10 days. Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable. A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added.
A group of parents and school teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, and demanded reopening of schools for students of primary section and classes 6-8.
Carrying banners of 'Poor man's child-- No mobile no internet', 'Child's mental faculties develop only in schools', they said that children are becoming victims of mental and physical problems since they are forced to stay indoors.
Following a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had last month announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1. The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory. (PTI)
With 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, the total cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,761 on Saturday while no fresh virus-related death was reported in the state, a government statement said. The total death toll remained at 22,890. Of the 14 fresh cases, three each were reported from Maharajganj and Gautam Buddh Nagar, two each from Jhansi and Prayagraj, the government said in a statement issued here.
In the past 24 hours, 26 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged taking the total recoveries so far to 16,86,694. The count of active cases in the state stood at 177, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.15 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, over 7.75 crore samples have been tested across UP, the statement said. (PTI)
West Bengal on Saturday reported 762 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 15,65,645, a health department bulletin said. Eleven more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,727, it said. North 24 Parganas accounted for three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, while Kolkata and Nadia reported two each.
Of the new cases, 137 were registered in Kolkata and 127 in North 24 Parganas. Altogether 766 more people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,39,244. The discharge rate stands at 98.31 per cent. West Bengal now has 7,674 active cases, the bulletin said. (PTI)