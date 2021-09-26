Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi registers zero Covid death, 27 new cases in a day

Coronavirus pandemic live news update: Delhi Saturday reported 27 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death. It now has a case positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Saturday. Three deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported this month so far — one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17. At present, the death toll in Delhi stands at 25,085. With this, the cumulative number of Covid cases reported in the city so far has risen to 14,38,685. Of them, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, in a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums will be allowed to reopen from October 22 while observing Covid-19 safety protocols. While the standard operating procedure (SOP) will issued next week, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

In other news, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that dine-in at hotels and restaurants will be permitted in the state. The state has also decided to reopen bars. The entry will be permitted to those who are fully vaccinated with both doses of vaccines against Covid-19. The hotels and restaurants can permit 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Also, PTI reported that thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women’s jail here over the past 10 days. Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable. A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added.