Coronavirus India Live Updates: Death by suicide after testing positive to be counted as Covid death

Coronavirus pandemic live news update: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to include death by suicide within 30 days of a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus as a Covid death, therefore entitling their next of kin to ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. This comes after the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came out with guidelines for issuing “official documents” in cases of Covid-related deaths. (Read full guidelines here)

In other news, in an order issued Thursday, the government announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be administered Covid-19 vaccine doses at their homes.

On the vaccine front, nearly 66 per cent of India’s adult population has been given at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 23 per cent has received both the jabs. Around 63 per cent doses have been administered in rural areas while around 35 per cent has been administered in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has said that Covid-19 virus will only get weaker with time as there aren’t many places left for it to mutate and evade immunity. “We normally see that viruses become less virulent as they circulate more easily and there is no reason to think we will have a more virulent version of SARS-CoV-2,” Dame Sarah Gilbert, the lead scientist from Oxford University said.