Friday, September 24, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Death by suicide after testing positive to be counted as Covid death

Covid-19 Live Updates today September 24: Nearly 66 per cent of adult population has been given at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 23 per cent has received both the jabs.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 9:21:16 am
By Thursday, the total number of Covid vaccinations in the district stood at 1,00,14,107.

Coronavirus pandemic live news update: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to include death by suicide within 30 days of a person testing positive for the novel coronavirus as a Covid death, therefore entitling their next of kin to ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. This comes after the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came out with guidelines for issuing “official documents” in cases of Covid-related deaths. (Read full guidelines here)

In other news, in an order issued Thursday, the government announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be administered Covid-19 vaccine doses at their homes.

On the vaccine front, nearly 66 per cent of India’s adult population has been given at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 23 per cent has received both the jabs. Around 63 per cent doses have been administered in rural areas while around 35 per cent has been administered in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has said that Covid-19 virus will only get weaker with time as there aren’t many places left for it to mutate and evade immunity. “We normally see that viruses become less virulent as they circulate more easily and there is no reason to think we will have a more virulent version of SARS-CoV-2,” Dame Sarah Gilbert, the lead scientist from Oxford University said.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Death by suicide in 30 days now counted as Covid death; Centre issues guidelines for covid deaths; 66% of India's population vaccinated with 1 dose. Follow this space for the latest news and updates.

maharashtra covid vaccination news At a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

‘We are very happy’: SC appreciates Centre’s decision on ex-gratia for Covid deaths

Appreciating Centre’s decision to provide ex-gratia assistance to the kin of people who died of Covid-19, the Supreme Court Thursday said it has to take judicial notice of the fact that “what India has done, no other country could do”.

A bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna, hearing a batch of petitions filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and some interveners who lost their family members to coronavirus, observed that the Union government’s step would bring some solace to the persons who have suffered.

“Today we are very happy. There will be some solace to the persons who have suffered. Everything the Govt is performing… We’re happy that something is being done to wipe out tears of the person who suffered,” Justice MR Shah was quoted as saying by Live Law. “We have to take judicial notice of the fact that what India has done, no other country could do,” he added.

Ten Bengaluru wards report no new Covid-19 cases in last 10 days

Ten of the 198 wards in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas have not registered new Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days, according to data from the BBMP. The test positivity rate in the city stood at 0.58 percent and has been consistently below one percent since August following the peak of nearly 40 percent positivity in May.

The 10 wards in Bengaluru where no new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 10 days are SK Garden, Sarvagna nagar, Dayananda nagar, Vrishabhavathi nagar, Cottonpete, Kempapura Agrahara, Jagjivanram nagar, Rayapura, Azad nagar and Hanumanthnagar.

The city has however seen a spike in reporting of Covid-19 linked deaths with 44 cases recorded in the September 14-20 period, pushing the case fatality rate up to 2.02 percent.

