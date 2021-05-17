Coronavirus India LIVE UPDATES: Situation under control, prepared for third wave, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A Covid-19 patient arrives at the newly built 500-bed care centre at Ramlila maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live updates: The pandemic situation in Uttar Pradesh is not alarming or out of control, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. UP is even prepared for a third wave of Covid-19, if it comes, Adityanath said. “We are hiding nothing. Everything is transparent… Every detail of testing, recoveries and deaths are uploaded on the (government’s Covid) portal,” Adityanath told a group of reporters in Noida.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Sunday said its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has been found to be effective against coronavirus strains found in India and the UK. Citing a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the Hyderabad-based vaccine major noted that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the UK, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, also announced on Sunday that the lockdown in the National Capital has been extended by another week till May 24. “We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to discuss the Covid situation in their respective states.