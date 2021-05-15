Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: India reports 3,26,098 new cases, 3,890 deaths

A Covid-19 patient arrives for treatment at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

Coronavirus India Live updates: India reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, as per Union Health Ministry. It also reported 3,53,299 recoveries during the same period. With today’s count, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,43,72,907 and the number of fatalities stands at 2,66,207. Active cases dropped by more than 31,000 cases to 36.73 lakh.

Karnataka Saturday emerged as a top contributor with 41,779 cases, while Maharashtra reported 39,923 cases. Also, Maharashtra contributed 714 deaths, while 373 came from Karnataka. 311 from Uttar Pradesh.

With the lockdown in place for close to four weeks, Covid cases in Delhi have finally started to dip, with 8,506 cases being recorded on Friday. This is the first time since April 10 that cases dropped below 10,000 in the city. A total of 68,575 people were tested and 12.40% of them were found to be positive — which is the lowest positivity rate in a month. Over 50,000 of these were RT-PCR tests.

In Mumbai too, active Covid-19 cases have started dropping. As on Friday, the active caseload dropped to 37,656. A month ago, on April 14, the city had 87,443 active cases with a recovery rate of 81%. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows the recovery rate has also improved over the last four weeks. The recovery rate now, according to the BMC dashboard, is 92%. Officials said that the numbers are an indicator of significant improvement in Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after last month’s peak.

Meanwhile, sounding a note of caution to farmers and rural areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said Covid-19 was spreading to villages at a “rapid” pace, but said India will not lose courage and will fight the pandemic and win.

Earlier in the day, Dr Reddy’s administered the first shot of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 in Hyderabad. The company said the imported vaccines would be priced at Rs 995.40 (Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST). The price may reduce when local supply begins.