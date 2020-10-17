scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Bihar polls
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases drop below 8 lakh mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The total coronavirus case tally stands at 74,32,681, including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2020 10:06:40 am
A multiplex worker doing sanitization as per the government guidelines at Umrao Mall in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 62,212 new Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus case tally stands at 74,32,681, including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths, the data stated.

With Navratri beginning today, temples are gearing up to handle a rush of devotees by putting in place several measures, including installation of sanitisation tunnels, and banning offerings and ‘prasad’ to Goddess Durga.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, following which he was taken to a private hospital, news agency PTI reported. Ghosh had mild fever and was admitted to the high dependency unit of the hospital. A senior doctor at the hospital reportedly said, “He has 102-degree fever and is undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about.”

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active cases fall below 8 lakh for the first time in 1.5 months; 62,212 cases and 837 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:06 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Delhi govt's next round of sero-survey begins

The October round of monthly sero-prevalance survey in Delhi, which had earlier got delayed, has started, PTI quoted sources as saying on Friday.

The previous survey was held from September 1-7 to better assess the COVID-19 situation here and formulate combat strategies.

The exercise was slated to begin from October 1, but got delayed as the results of the survey done last month were presented to the Delhi High Court on September 30. "This month's survey began from October 15. A total of 15,164 samples will be taken," an official source said.

A swab sample is being taken at a BMC medical facility for a Covid-19 rapid test in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Meanwhile, Dr Suresh Jadhav, executive director of the Serum Institute of India, which is testing the Oxford -AstraZeneca vaccine candidate in the country said India may get a Covid-19 vaccine by March 2021, provided regulators give signals fast, “as multiple manufacturers are working on it”.

He told The Indian Express that India is heading fast towards vaccine development, as two manufacturers are already in phase-3 trial and one in the phase-2 trial, and more players are joining the race.

Stating that there are “ups and downs in any vaccine clinical trial”, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, also said a vaccine against Covid-19 should be ready by the second quarter of next year. She told The Indian Express, “By January 2021 we should be able to see results, and by the second quarter of 2021 the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 should be ready.”

