Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases drop below 8 lakh mark

A multiplex worker doing sanitization as per the government guidelines at Umrao Mall in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 62,212 new Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus case tally stands at 74,32,681, including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths, the data stated.

With Navratri beginning today, temples are gearing up to handle a rush of devotees by putting in place several measures, including installation of sanitisation tunnels, and banning offerings and ‘prasad’ to Goddess Durga.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, following which he was taken to a private hospital, news agency PTI reported. Ghosh had mild fever and was admitted to the high dependency unit of the hospital. A senior doctor at the hospital reportedly said, “He has 102-degree fever and is undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about.”