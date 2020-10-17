Coronavirus India Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases drop below 8 lakh mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India on Saturday reported 62,212 new Covid-19 cases and 837 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
The total coronavirus case tally stands at 74,32,681, including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,596 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths, the data stated.
With Navratri beginning today, temples are gearing up to handle a rush of devotees by putting in place several measures, including installation of sanitisation tunnels, and banning offerings and ‘prasad’ to Goddess Durga.
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, following which he was taken to a private hospital, news agency PTI reported. Ghosh had mild fever and was admitted to the high dependency unit of the hospital. A senior doctor at the hospital reportedly said, “He has 102-degree fever and is undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about.”
The October round of monthly sero-prevalance survey in Delhi, which had earlier got delayed, has started, PTI quoted sources as saying on Friday.
The previous survey was held from September 1-7 to better assess the COVID-19 situation here and formulate combat strategies.
The exercise was slated to begin from October 1, but got delayed as the results of the survey done last month were presented to the Delhi High Court on September 30. "This month's survey began from October 15. A total of 15,164 samples will be taken," an official source said.