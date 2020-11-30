Coronavirus India Live Updates: 38,772 cases, 443 deaths on Sunday; Dr Harsh Vardhan says Covid-19 vaccines by July

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured that in the next few months India will have a “safe, effective vaccine, developed and researched in the country”. Speaking to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka on Sunday, Vardhan said almost 30 crore people will get the vaccine by next June-July, among whom the government will prioritise health workers and frontline workers, followed by those above the age of 65.
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the development of indigenous vaccines at three facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.
India detected 38,772 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. The country’s tally of 94.31 lakh infections includes 4.46 lakh active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday, and 443 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload.
Delhi has witnessed a drop in its cases over the last few days. The city reported 4,906 cases and 68 deaths Sunday, taking its tally to 5,66,648 and toll to 9,066. This has freed up hospital beds in the city; more than 55 per cent of the beds are now vacant, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
In other news, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is planning to seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore from a Chennai-based man who volunteered to take part in the clinical trials of vaccine candidate Covidshield. SII’s move comes after it received a legal notice from the participant alleging the vaccine triggered “severe adverse reaction” in him. The Pune-based firm said the allegations were “malicious” and that his medical condition was not linked to the vaccine trial.
India detected 38,772 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. A total of over 94.31 lakh people are so far infected with the virus. Of India's tally, 4.46 lakh are active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday. There were 443 deaths reported on Sunday.
In conversation with superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka, at a 26/11 special event showcasing corona warriors who epitomise the stories of strength that mark Mumbai — which was telecast on Star Plus on Sunday night — Guest of Honour Dr Harsh Vardhan talks about Prime Minister Modi’s efforts and the role of India’s immunisation programme in fighting Covid.
"I am fully hopeful of a vaccine being available in the beginning of 2021, a safe vaccine with good efficacy. Regarding its availability to the public, there is no denying that we can’t inoculate 135 crore people all at once. However, as per our planning, by June-July, almost 30 crore people will get the vaccine, among whom we will prioritise first, health workers, in the government and private sector, then frontline workers in the field whether it is the police, paramilitary or Army, corporation employees or sanitation workers, followed by those above the age of 65, then those between 50 and 65, and then those younger who have comorbidities such as diabetes, heart conditions," Vardhan said. Read more here
Welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. We're tracking the latest developments on the pandemic, news on cases, deaths and recoveries and the development of vaccines. Save this page, and follow our live blog through the day. India is nearing the grim milestone of 10 million Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload, which on Sunday stood at 93.92 lakh.