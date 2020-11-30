scorecardresearch
Monday, November 30, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 38,772 cases, 443 deaths on Sunday; Dr Harsh Vardhan says Covid-19 vaccines by July

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India detected 38,772 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. The country's tally of 94.31 lakh infections includes 4.46 lakh active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday, and 443 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Dawki/guwahati, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: November 30, 2020 9:31:06 am
covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in indiaPeople throng a Sunday market in Srinagar to purchase warm clothes, on November 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured that in the next few months India will have a “safe, effective vaccine, developed and researched in the country”. Speaking to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka on Sunday, Vardhan said almost 30 crore people will get the vaccine by next June-July, among whom the government will prioritise health workers and frontline workers, followed by those above the age of 65.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the development of indigenous vaccines at three facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.

India detected 38,772 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. The country’s tally of 94.31 lakh infections includes 4.46 lakh active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday, and 443 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload.

Delhi has witnessed a drop in its cases over the last few days. The city reported 4,906 cases and 68 deaths Sunday, taking its tally to 5,66,648 and toll to 9,066. This has freed up hospital beds in the city; more than 55 per cent of the beds are now vacant, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

In other news, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is planning to seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore from a Chennai-based man who volunteered to take part in the clinical trials of vaccine candidate Covidshield. SII’s move comes after it received a legal notice from the participant alleging the vaccine triggered “severe adverse reaction” in him. The Pune-based firm said the allegations were “malicious” and that his medical condition was not linked to the vaccine trial.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 94.31 cases on Monday; Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan says Covid-19 vaccine in India by next July; Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi highest contributors to India's tally; Serum Institute of India case against Chennai man.

09:27 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Coronavirus India update: 38,772 Covid-19 cases, 443 deaths on Sunday

India detected 38,772 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. A total of over 94.31 lakh people are so far infected with the virus. Of India's tally, 4.46 lakh are active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday. There were 443 deaths reported on Sunday.

09:23 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Harsh Vardhan: In a few months, we will have a vaccine, developed and researched in India

In conversation with superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka, at a 26/11 special event showcasing corona warriors who epitomise the stories of strength that mark Mumbai — which was telecast on Star Plus on Sunday night — Guest of Honour Dr Harsh Vardhan talks about Prime Minister Modi’s efforts and the role of India’s immunisation programme in fighting Covid.

"I am fully hopeful of a vaccine being available in the beginning of 2021, a safe vaccine with good efficacy. Regarding its availability to the public, there is no denying that we can’t inoculate 135 crore people all at once. However, as per our planning, by June-July, almost 30 crore people will get the vaccine, among whom we will prioritise first, health workers, in the government and private sector, then frontline workers in the field whether it is the police, paramilitary or Army, corporation employees or sanitation workers, followed by those above the age of 65, then those between 50 and 65, and then those younger who have comorbidities such as diabetes, heart conditions," Vardhan said. Read more here

08:46 (IST)30 Nov 2020
Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi highest contributors to India's Covid-19 cases

Welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in India. We're tracking the latest developments on the pandemic, news on cases, deaths and recoveries and the development of vaccines. Save this page, and follow our live blog through the day. India is nearing the grim milestone of 10 million Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload, which on Sunday stood at 93.92 lakh.

covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Bharat Biotech facility to review the development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi: Focus now on developing Covid-19 vaccines

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday warned that any kind of laxity in dealing with Covid-19 is still very dangerous. He told citizens to firmly fight against the ongoing pandemic and highlighted that now that the nationwide lockdown is over, the government will be focusing on developing vaccines.

Serum Institute of India: Seeking emergency use license for Covid vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said that it is in process of applying for an emergency use licence for AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the next 2 weeks. Addressing a virtual press conference on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the company's Pune facility, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said: "We discussed the plan, the implementation plan which will happen only after the emergency use licensure, that is granted based on the data that will have to be submitted. We are in the process of submitting that officially to the drug controller of India..."

The vaccine will be distributed initially in India and then the company will look at Covax countries, which are mainly in Africa, he added. Serum Institute of India (SII) is conducting clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India.(With PTI)

Mumbai: 75% test positive for Covid-19 antibodies, sero survey finds

In one of the highest sero-prevalence rates reported in the country, 605 of 806 patients that underwent antibody testing at five slums in Cuffe Parade tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Eyebetes foundation, Dr Nishant Kumar and BJP corporator Harshita Narwekar organised the sero-prevalence survey for all slum residents in the ward.

Conducted between October 5 and 10 at five locations in the ward, the tests showed that 75% of the population tested positive for Covid antibodies–much higher than the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) seroprevalence results of 45% in slums and 18% in buildings.

