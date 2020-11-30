Coronavirus India Live Updates: 38,772 cases, 443 deaths on Sunday; Dr Harsh Vardhan says Covid-19 vaccines by July

People throng a Sunday market in Srinagar to purchase warm clothes, on November 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured that in the next few months India will have a “safe, effective vaccine, developed and researched in the country”. Speaking to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka on Sunday, Vardhan said almost 30 crore people will get the vaccine by next June-July, among whom the government will prioritise health workers and frontline workers, followed by those above the age of 65.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the development of indigenous vaccines at three facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.

India detected 38,772 cases of the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday. The country’s tally of 94.31 lakh infections includes 4.46 lakh active cases, a drop of about 7,000 from Saturday, and 443 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi are the highest contributors to the country’s caseload.

Delhi has witnessed a drop in its cases over the last few days. The city reported 4,906 cases and 68 deaths Sunday, taking its tally to 5,66,648 and toll to 9,066. This has freed up hospital beds in the city; more than 55 per cent of the beds are now vacant, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

In other news, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is planning to seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore from a Chennai-based man who volunteered to take part in the clinical trials of vaccine candidate Covidshield. SII’s move comes after it received a legal notice from the participant alleging the vaccine triggered “severe adverse reaction” in him. The Pune-based firm said the allegations were “malicious” and that his medical condition was not linked to the vaccine trial.