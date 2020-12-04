Coronavirus India LIVE updates: All-party meet underway, Rahul asks when will Indians get free vaccine

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with leaders of all parties on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Sources informed The Indian Express that the meeting will also entail a discussion on the vaccine roll out program and the interaction will be held virtually. Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.
Ahead of the meet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that PM Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine. “In today’s all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine,” he tweeted.
India detected 36,595 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking its overall tally to over 95.71 lakh. Active cases have further dropped to 4.16 lakh and 90,16,289 people have recovered so far with almost 43,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. With 540 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,39,188.
Kerala continues to be the topmost contributor of cases, with 5,377 new infections on Thursday. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan round up the top five.
The centre is presently conducting an extensive backend preparation for the Covid-19 immunisation drive. The government expects to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 20-25 crore people by July 21.
This comes a few days after PM Modi chaired a high level meeting with Chief Ministers of the states in which he emphasised on the crucial role of the states on vaccine administration and distribution. In November 24 meeting, he had directed the states to provide their plans to build a final blue print on the immunisation drive. He had also asked them to build decentralised mechanisms till block level in the form of task force to ensure the vaccine roll out smoothly.
