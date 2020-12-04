Coronavirus India LIVE updates: All-party meet underway, Rahul asks when will Indians get free vaccine

PM Modi will also be discussing the vaccine distribution strategy with CMs (File)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with leaders of all parties on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Sources informed The Indian Express that the meeting will also entail a discussion on the vaccine roll out program and the interaction will be held virtually. Floor leaders of various parties in Parliament have been invited by the government at the virtual all-party meeting on Friday.

Ahead of the meet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that PM Modi will clarify at the all-party meeting by when will every Indian get free COVID-19 vaccine. “In today’s all-party meeting, we hope the PM clarifies by when will every Indian get free Covid vaccine,” he tweeted.

India detected 36,595 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking its overall tally to over 95.71 lakh. Active cases have further dropped to 4.16 lakh and 90,16,289 people have recovered so far with almost 43,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. With 540 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,39,188.

Kerala continues to be the topmost contributor of cases, with 5,377 new infections on Thursday. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Rajasthan round up the top five.