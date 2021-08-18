Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 35,178 new Covid-19 cases, 440 deaths

Coronavirus India Live updates: India on Tuesday reported 35,178 new Covid-19 cases and 440 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total number of infections in the country rose to 3,22,85,857, while fatalities reached 4,32,519. There are 3.67 lakh active cases in the country at present and 3,14,85,923 people have recovered from the disease. Out of the new cases, Kerala reported 21,613 new cases and 127 deaths while Maharashtra reported 130 deaths. The health ministry said as many as 56.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, around 35 lakh passengers travelled on the Mumbai suburban trains on Tuesday – the first full working day after people vaccinated with both doses against Covid-19 were allowed to board local trains and an extended long weekend, said officials.

From August 15, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that local train services could be availed by people who have taken both vaccine doses and completed 14 days after receiving the second jab.