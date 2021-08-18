Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 35,178 new Covid-19 cases, 440 deaths

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 18, 2021 10:00:53 am
coronavirus, india covid cases, covid cases india, india covid vaccination, Delhi, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, kerala, indian express newsPeople at a train station in Mumbai. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Meanwhile, around 35 lakh passengers travelled on the Mumbai suburban trains on Tuesday – the first full working day after people vaccinated with both doses against Covid-19 were allowed to board local trains and an extended long weekend, said officials.

From August 15, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that local train services could be availed by people who have taken both vaccine doses and completed 14 days after receiving the second jab.

India on Tuesday reported 35,178 new Covid-19 cases and 440 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total number of infections in the country rose to 3,22,85,857, while fatalities reached 4,32,519. There are 3.67 lakh active cases in the country at present and 3,14,85,923 people have recovered from the disease.  Out of the new cases, Kerala reported 21,613 new cases and 127 deaths while Maharashtra reported 130 deaths. The health ministry said as many as 56.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Covishield, EMA A woman gets a Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

UP government: Over 6 crore Covid vaccine shots administered

The state government on Tuesday said more than six crore Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the state to date, claiming that it was the only state to have done so.

“Our Covid-19 vaccination coverage eclipsed a major milestone on Tuesday, with the health department administering more than six crore doses. Uttar Pradesh is the only state to cross the milestone,” said a state spokesperson. The official added, “The state achieved the landmark on August 17. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated .”

