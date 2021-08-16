Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 32,937 new Covid-19 cases, 417 deaths

scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Out of the new cases, Kerala reported 18,582 new cases, 102 deaths while Maharashtra had 4,797 new infections and 130 fatalities. Active cases in the country have come down to 3.81 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 9:55:06 am
People line up to get inoculated against Covid-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 32,937 new Covid-19 cases and 417 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Out of the new cases, Kerala reported 18,582 new cases, 102 deaths while Maharashtra had 4,797 new infections and 130 fatalities. Active cases in the country have come down to 3.81 lakh.

Meanwhile, with a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai now has zero containment zones. The last two slum areas, which were under containment in the K-East ward covering areas like Andheri East, Marol, Sakinaka, were removed from the tag on Friday. Containment zones are areas that have high population density and are sealed to prevent the further spread of the infection.

With a sharp slide in daily cases, civic officials said the numbers of containment zones and sealed floors and buildings have also decreased in the city. On April 17, when the city was going through the second wave of the pandemic, there were 100 containment zones and 1,188 sealed buildings in Mumbai.

Live Blog

India reports 32,937 new Covid-19 cases, 417 deaths in last 24 hours; Mumbai now has 0 containment zones; Covid deaths decline in Delhi. Follow this space for the latest updates.

india covid cases, india coronavirus, covid cases india, india covid vaccination, covid-19, indian express news A senior citizen receives her first dose of Covid vaccine at the Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Meanwhile, Covid deaths in Delhi have reduced considerably over the past week, with only three people dying of the disease in the past week, data shared by the Delhi government shows. In the week before that, 12 people succumbed to the viral disease.

Covid cases in the city have plateaued in the city over the past month, with the daily case count setting around 50-60 cases per day, according to the city’s health bulletin.

There are 513 active cases in Delhi. Of these, 169 are under home isolation, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones stands at 243, it said. The bulletin said 65,007 tests, including 45,971 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

