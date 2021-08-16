Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 32,937 new Covid-19 cases, 417 deaths

People line up to get inoculated against Covid-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reported 32,937 new Covid-19 cases and 417 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Out of the new cases, Kerala reported 18,582 new cases, 102 deaths while Maharashtra had 4,797 new infections and 130 fatalities. Active cases in the country have come down to 3.81 lakh.

Meanwhile, with a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai now has zero containment zones. The last two slum areas, which were under containment in the K-East ward covering areas like Andheri East, Marol, Sakinaka, were removed from the tag on Friday. Containment zones are areas that have high population density and are sealed to prevent the further spread of the infection.

With a sharp slide in daily cases, civic officials said the numbers of containment zones and sealed floors and buildings have also decreased in the city. On April 17, when the city was going through the second wave of the pandemic, there were 100 containment zones and 1,188 sealed buildings in Mumbai.