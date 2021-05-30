scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Most read
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,460 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

There are 21,14,508 active coronavirus cases while as many as 2,54,54,320 people have recovered from the disease.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2021 9:34:23 am
Doctors helping patients for routine breathing exercise at the Post Covid care ward at Dhanvantari hospital in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India recorded 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in India now stand at 2,78,94,800 while the death toll has reached 3,25,972. There are 21,14,508 active coronavirus cases while as many as 2,54,54,320 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. The death toll in the last 24 hours is the lowest in over three weeks. Out of which, Maharashtra reported 846 deaths, while Karnataka had 492 fatalities.

Battling the pandemic as it completes seven years in office, the Modi government Saturday said all children who have lost both parents, the surviving parent, legal guardians or adoptive parents to Covid-19 will receive financial assistance under the PM-CARES for Children’s scheme.

In another key decision, the government extended pension coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme to all registered dependents of those who died due to Covid-19.

The PM-CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support or stipend, through a fixed deposit in the name of the child, from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

Meanwhile, the United States is closely monitoring India’s Covid challenge and will “respond positively to any Indian requirement,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have assured External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a “productive discussion” Friday. This was their second interaction after their May 3 meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in London.

Sources said that the two discussed how ramped-up vaccine production in India can address both domestic needs and the imperatives of global public health. To that effect, India and the US will collaborate bilaterally, in the Quad format, and through multilateral initiatives, sources said.

Live Blog

PM Modi announces aid, free education for Covid orphans; US closely monitoring India's Covid challenge. Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:07 (IST)30 May 2021
Take action against institutions giving Covid vaccination package with hotels: Centre to states

The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

Beneficiaries being inoculated inside Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi on Thursday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

As states begin cautiously calibrating how to unwind their lockdowns beginning June, they face a double challenge. Key indicators show that industry and business activities may not be as adversely hit by the second Covid wave as they were by a national lockdown last year, but they are still very vulnerable given the low vaccination levels among the larger, younger population.

And at the individual and household level, public fear and anxiety this time are deeper and have hit consumption and demand harder than last year on several accounts.

So Google mobility and other high-frequency data, until third week of May (see chart), point towards decline in activity on all fronts including retail, grocery, transit stations and toll collections as compared to March and April.

For example, according to Google mobility data, visits on May 18, 2020 (Monday), to grocery and pharmacy stores were down 21% compared to a pre-Covid base line. This year, on May 17, 2021 (Monday), the corresponding decline was sharper at 27.6%. Similarly, for workplaces, visits were down 45% on May 18 last year but down 51% this year.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
x