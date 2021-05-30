Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,460 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

Doctors helping patients for routine breathing exercise at the Post Covid care ward at Dhanvantari hospital in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

India recorded 1,65,553 new Covid-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases in India now stand at 2,78,94,800 while the death toll has reached 3,25,972. There are 21,14,508 active coronavirus cases while as many as 2,54,54,320 people have recovered from the disease. A total of 21,20,66,614 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. The death toll in the last 24 hours is the lowest in over three weeks. Out of which, Maharashtra reported 846 deaths, while Karnataka had 492 fatalities.

Battling the pandemic as it completes seven years in office, the Modi government Saturday said all children who have lost both parents, the surviving parent, legal guardians or adoptive parents to Covid-19 will receive financial assistance under the PM-CARES for Children’s scheme.

In another key decision, the government extended pension coverage under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme to all registered dependents of those who died due to Covid-19.

The PM-CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support or stipend, through a fixed deposit in the name of the child, from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, he or she will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

Meanwhile, the United States is closely monitoring India’s Covid challenge and will “respond positively to any Indian requirement,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have assured External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a “productive discussion” Friday. This was their second interaction after their May 3 meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in London.

Sources said that the two discussed how ramped-up vaccine production in India can address both domestic needs and the imperatives of global public health. To that effect, India and the US will collaborate bilaterally, in the Quad format, and through multilateral initiatives, sources said.