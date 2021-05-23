scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Most read
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 2.4 lakh Covid-19 cases, 3,741 deaths

Only around 43.05 million people — around 3 per cent of India’s total population — have received two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine since India started its immunisation programme on January 16 this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2021 9:43:03 am
Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 variant in India needs two vaccine doses for better safety, says UK governmentA health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in New Delhi, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

India recorded 240,842 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Tamil Nadu reported 35,873 cases while Karnataka had 31,183.

Active cases have come down by more than a lakh for the third straight day. There are 28.05 lakh active cases in the country at present. 3,741 deaths were reported on Saturday, out of which Maharashtra reported 713, Tamil Nadu had 448, while Karnataka reported 451.

Meanwhile, two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are needed to provide “strong protection” against symptomatic infection from B.1.617.2, the coronavirus variant first identified in India, suggests preliminary data from the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s executive agency, Public Health England (PHE), Financial Times reported on Saturday.

This sharply highlights the public health challenge in India as the B.1.617.2 begins to take over as the “dominant variant of concern” here and the country grapples with a severe shortage of vaccines.

Only around 43.05 million people — around 3 per cent of India’s total population — have received two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine since India started its immunisation programme on January 16 this year. Another 151.90 million people had received at least one dose, according to provisional data from the Health Ministry on Saturday night.

 

Live Blog

Covid-19 variant in India needs two doses of vaccine for better safety, says UK govt; early signs that oxygen crisis in country is waning. Follow this space for the latest updates

09:36 (IST)23 May 2021
Uttarakhand declares black fungus an epidemic

Uttarakhand State Health Department Sunday said the government has declared black fungus an epidemic.

"A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh," an official from the health department said.

09:36 (IST)23 May 2021
Uttarakhand declares black fungus an epidemic

Uttarakhand State Health Department Sunday said the government has declared black fungus an epidemic.

"A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh," an official from the health department said.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 variant in India needs two vaccine doses for better safety, says UK government Government teacher Anita sanitizes children's hands as she had tested positive after UP Panchayat polls. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, early signs of the waning of the oxygen crisis are visible in the country with liquid medical oxygen supplied to hospitals over the last 72 hours showing a decline for the first time in almost a month.

“Actual consumption has dropped to 8,000 MT a day from around 8,900 MT a day,” an official said. While the quantity supplied has dropped, it is still much higher than the demand recorded during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

The data maintained by an empowered group of officers tasked with oxygen supply shows total oxygen supplied to hospitals hit a peak of 8,944 metric tonnes (MT) per day on May 9 dropped to about 8,100 MT a day on May 18-19. However, it has again risen marginally to 8,334 MT a day on May 20.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
x