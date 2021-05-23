Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports 2.4 lakh Covid-19 cases, 3,741 deaths

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in New Delhi, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

India recorded 240,842 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Tamil Nadu reported 35,873 cases while Karnataka had 31,183.

Active cases have come down by more than a lakh for the third straight day. There are 28.05 lakh active cases in the country at present. 3,741 deaths were reported on Saturday, out of which Maharashtra reported 713, Tamil Nadu had 448, while Karnataka reported 451.

Meanwhile, two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are needed to provide “strong protection” against symptomatic infection from B.1.617.2, the coronavirus variant first identified in India, suggests preliminary data from the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s executive agency, Public Health England (PHE), Financial Times reported on Saturday.

This sharply highlights the public health challenge in India as the B.1.617.2 begins to take over as the “dominant variant of concern” here and the country grapples with a severe shortage of vaccines.

Only around 43.05 million people — around 3 per cent of India’s total population — have received two doses of any Covid-19 vaccine since India started its immunisation programme on January 16 this year. Another 151.90 million people had received at least one dose, according to provisional data from the Health Ministry on Saturday night.