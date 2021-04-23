Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases for second day in row

Kin of Covid-19 victims perform the final rites at a crematorium in New Delhi on Thursday. (Expres Photo: Tashi Tobgyal

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded over 3 lakh cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, India’s trend of registering the world’s highest daily tally continues, pushing the country’s total infection count to 16,263,695 cases. As many as 2,263 people also died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, mounting the coronavirus death toll to 186,920.

Amid this surge, a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Vasai on Friday claimed the lives of at least 13 patients. The fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, which is treating Covid-19 patients. The started in the air conditioning unit of the hospital’s ICU, where as many as 17 patients were admitted at the time. The incident occurred after 3 am and within 5 minutes, the Vasai Virar Corporation fire brigade reached the spot.

Meanwhile, in the middle of an unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings today, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of coronavirus cases. As per official sources, he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with the CMs an hour later via video conference. At 12:30 pm, he is set to hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. Earlier in the day, the PM had held a high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability across India and called for using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

The UAE, on the other hand, has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country as India registered over 3 lakh cases on Thursday, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any nation since the start of the pandemic. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the Gulf News reported.