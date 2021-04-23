Coronavirus India Live Updates: India records over 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases for second day in row

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded over 3 lakh cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, India’s trend of registering the world’s highest daily tally continues, pushing the country’s total infection count to 16,263,695 cases. As many as 2,263 people also died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, mounting the coronavirus death toll to 186,920.
Amid this surge, a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in Vasai on Friday claimed the lives of at least 13 patients. The fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, which is treating Covid-19 patients. The started in the air conditioning unit of the hospital’s ICU, where as many as 17 patients were admitted at the time. The incident occurred after 3 am and within 5 minutes, the Vasai Virar Corporation fire brigade reached the spot.
Meanwhile, in the middle of an unprecedented Covid situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings today, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of coronavirus cases. As per official sources, he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with the CMs an hour later via video conference. At 12:30 pm, he is set to hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. Earlier in the day, the PM had held a high-level meeting on oxygen supply and availability across India and called for using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.
The UAE, on the other hand, has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country as India registered over 3 lakh cases on Thursday, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any nation since the start of the pandemic. Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the Gulf News reported.
Canada has said it would ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of Covid-19 cases in that region.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would start late Thursday, speaking hours after India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections in the previous 24-hours.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, apologised Thursday for a failed attempt to close playgrounds and allow police to stop and question people who were not in their homes, measures that created a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public. (Read full report)
With the addition of 5,441 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 4,36,092, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he added. As 52 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,130. The district's Covid-19 mortality rate is 1.63 per cent, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count went up to 72,980, while the death toll is 1,390, another official said. (PTI)
The ruling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana on Thursday decided to close the party office and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's residence here to visitors for the next two weeks after some of the staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The party's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh said some staff of the deputy CM and employees at the JJP office had contracted the disease. He appealed to the people to follow all Covid-related guidelines to protect themselves and others from the infection, a party statement said. Singh said the general public or party workers can get in touch with district offices of the Jannayak Janta Party in case of any work of emergent nature. (PTI)
Two IAF C-17 aircraft airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarh in West Bengal. (ANI)