Thursday, April 15, 2021
Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports record high of over 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,038 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Lockdown News Live Updates: India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2, forcing states scrambling to impose curbs to control the virus.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2021 10:08:10 am
Healthcare workers collect swab samples at Anand Vihar bus terminal in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India, in the last 24 hours, added over two lakh new Covid-19 cases, an unprecedented figure, to take its cumulative count to over 1.4 crore. India has been the world’s worst-hit country since April 2, forcing states scrambling to impose curbs to control the virus. With 2,00,739 new cases, the country’s active case tally now stands at 14,71,877.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry on Wednesday postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. For the Class 12 exam, the Ministry will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates and make an announcement at least two weeks before the start of the exams.

The decision, which affects roughly 21.5 lakh Class 10 students and 14 lakh Class 12 students across the country, was taken at a meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and the Ministry’s top officers on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was also attended by the Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary to the PM. The Class 10 and 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start May 4.

The Bihar government has been struggling to fight the new surge in cases as the state is running short of hospital beds to treat critical patients. Covid beds at about 20 government and private hospitals are already full. AIIMS, Patna Director PK Singh said: “We have been increasing beds but it is not enough. It is very difficult to accomodate referred cases”.

Live Blog

India's active cases tally surges to 14,71,877; Centre postpones Class 12 boards, cancels Class 10 exams; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi to declare Covid-19 a natural calamity. Follow this space for latest news and updates.

10:08 (IST)15 Apr 2021
No decision on cancelling Goa board exams yet: Sawant

The Goa government has not yet thought of cancelling the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. The final exams of Classes 10 and 12 of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to be held from April 24.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant said, "Right now, we have not thought of cancelling any board exams. We will ensure that all measures (related to Covid-19 prevention) are taken when the students appear for their exams." The Goa education department has already allowed examinations of other classes to be held online after the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the state, he said. Sawant noted that the board exams were held successfully in the state last year amid the pandemic by following all the necessary measures to prevent spread of the virus. Only 11 students were allowed to sit in one examination hall last year to maintain proper social distancing, he said. (PTI)

10:04 (IST)15 Apr 2021
UP issues new guidelines for migrant workers returning to state

UP Additional Chief Secretary (Health) issues directions on quarantine of migrant workers returning to the state. They will be screened by the district administration and those showing symptoms will be sent to 14 days of home quarantine. 7 days of home quarantine for the asymptomatic ones.

10:00 (IST)15 Apr 2021
West Bengal Congress candidate dies of Covid-19

Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, Rezaul Haque, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

09:45 (IST)15 Apr 2021
India reports 2,00,739 new cases in 24 hours

India added over two lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an unprecedented figure, to take its toll to over 1.4 crore. The country’s active cases tally currently stands at 14,71,877. 1,038 deaths pushed the toll to 1,73,123. (ANI)

Naga sadhus proceed to take a dip in the Ganga during Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Amid Covid surge, 13.5 lakh take shahi snan at Kumbh

Despite steep rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, more than 13.5 lakh devotees turned up at the ghats of Ganga in Haridwar for the third shahi snan during the Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, officials said.

While the authorities said adequate measures, such as mandatory negative RTPCR reports for those coming in, have been in place to ensure safety of the devotees, many of the visitors The Indian Express spoke to said belief was more important than the pandemic. Kumbh happens once in 12 years and they can’t miss it, the devotees said.

“It is a matter of faith which is bigger than anything else. I am a believer in god. How can I miss this opportunity to take bath on this auspicious day,” said Vicky Tyagi, a railway employee posted in Delhi who arrived here on Tuesday with three of his friends. In their 20s, they said they took the Narsan route to enter Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh.

Revised Covid-19 guidelines in place, curfew from 6 pm to 5 am across Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday revised the curfew timings across the state from 6 pm to 5 am, officials said Wednesday.

Last week, it had announced night curfew in urban areas of ten districts between 8 pm and 6 am, bar Udaipur, where it was between 6 pm and 6 am. Now, a curfew will be in place across the state from 6 pm to 5 am. As per the order, all workplaces, bazaars, and business establishments — bar exempted categories such as IT companies, chemists, bus/railway stations etc — will be shut by 5 pm.

The cap on the number of people attending weddings has been brought down to 50, from 100 persons, while for conducting last rites only 20 persons will be allowed. Also, while the number of people at social, political, entertainment, etc programmes were earlier capped at 100, all such gatherings have now been prohibited.

