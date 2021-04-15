Coronavirus India Live Updates: India reports record high of over 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,038 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India, in the last 24 hours, added over two lakh new Covid-19 cases, an unprecedented figure, to take its cumulative count to over 1.4 crore. India has been the world’s worst-hit country since April 2, forcing states scrambling to impose curbs to control the virus. With 2,00,739 new cases, the country’s active case tally now stands at 14,71,877.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry on Wednesday postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. For the Class 12 exam, the Ministry will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates and make an announcement at least two weeks before the start of the exams.
The decision, which affects roughly 21.5 lakh Class 10 students and 14 lakh Class 12 students across the country, was taken at a meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and the Ministry’s top officers on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was also attended by the Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary to the PM. The Class 10 and 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start May 4.
The Bihar government has been struggling to fight the new surge in cases as the state is running short of hospital beds to treat critical patients. Covid beds at about 20 government and private hospitals are already full. AIIMS, Patna Director PK Singh said: “We have been increasing beds but it is not enough. It is very difficult to accomodate referred cases”.
The Goa government has not yet thought of cancelling the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. The final exams of Classes 10 and 12 of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education are scheduled to be held from April 24.
Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant said, "Right now, we have not thought of cancelling any board exams. We will ensure that all measures (related to Covid-19 prevention) are taken when the students appear for their exams." The Goa education department has already allowed examinations of other classes to be held online after the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in the state, he said. Sawant noted that the board exams were held successfully in the state last year amid the pandemic by following all the necessary measures to prevent spread of the virus. Only 11 students were allowed to sit in one examination hall last year to maintain proper social distancing, he said. (PTI)
UP Additional Chief Secretary (Health) issues directions on quarantine of migrant workers returning to the state. They will be screened by the district administration and those showing symptoms will be sent to 14 days of home quarantine. 7 days of home quarantine for the asymptomatic ones.
Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, Rezaul Haque, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)
India added over two lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an unprecedented figure, to take its toll to over 1.4 crore. The country’s active cases tally currently stands at 14,71,877. 1,038 deaths pushed the toll to 1,73,123. (ANI)