Coronavirus India Live Updates: After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The serum Institute of India Sunday became the first indigenous company to seek emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield. The pune-based institute in collaboration with ICMR is conducting its phase-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate. This comes a day after US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer asked for an emergency use of its vaccine candidate.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has placed Pfizer’s request before a committee of experts to examine the date of its clinical trial conducted overseas, The Indian Express has learnt.

India detected 36,011 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the country’s overall tally to over 96.44 lakh. Out of the total cases, active cases have further dropped to 4.03 lakh and 91,00,792 people have recovered so far with over 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. With 482 new fatalities, the country’s death toll mounted to 1,40,182.

As states prepare for the distribution and allocation of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state.