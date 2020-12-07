scorecardresearch
Monday, December 07, 2020
Coronavirus India Live Updates: After Pfizer, Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates:Out of the total cases, active cases have further dropped to 4.03 lakh and 91,00,792 people have recovered so far with over 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 9:33:17 am
Sputnik V, Russia, Russia COVID-19 VaccineCurrently, India has five vaccines in advance phases of clinical trials. (Sergei Karpukhin/TASS/picture alliance)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The serum Institute of India Sunday became the first indigenous company to seek emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield. The pune-based institute in collaboration with ICMR is conducting its phase-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate. This comes a day after US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer asked for an emergency use of its vaccine candidate.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has placed Pfizer’s request before a committee of experts to examine the date of its clinical trial conducted overseas, The Indian Express has learnt.

India detected 36,011 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday, taking the country’s overall tally to over 96.44 lakh. Out of the total cases, active cases have further dropped to 4.03 lakh and 91,00,792 people have recovered so far with over 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. With 482 new fatalities, the country’s death toll mounted to 1,40,182.

As states prepare for the distribution and allocation of a possible Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state.

 

Live Blog

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate; India's tally over 96.44 lakh; Follow this space for the latest updates on Covid-19.

Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi drop by 31% in 10 days, Kejriwal says third wave weakening Covid testing at Anand Vihar Metro station. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus India Live Updates 

Pfizer India Saturday requested an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in India, becoming the first pharmaceutical company to do so. The move comes after Pfizer's parent company received such a clearance in the UK and Bahrain. In its application submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it has asked permission to import the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for sale and distribution in the country.

Currently, India has five vaccines in advance phases of clinical trials with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-3 trials of the Oxford-Astrazeneca and Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR conducting trials for its indigenously developed vaccine candidate Covaxin.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure refund of "exorbitant" amounts charged by private labs and hospitals for conducting RT-PCR tests to detect COVID-19.

 

