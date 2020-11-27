Coronavirus India Live Updates: Nearly 70% of Indians aged 10 and above exposed to virus, national serosurvey reveals

Of the 92.66 lakh cases, over 4.52 lakh infections are active. (File)

Coronavirus India Live updates: Nearly 70 per cent of Indians aged 10 and above were exposed to the SARS-CoV-2, according to ICMR’s second national serosurvey. This amounted for an estimated 74.3 million infections by the month of August, it noted. An overall seroprevalence of below 10 per cent indicated that a large proportion of Indians are still susceptible to the virus.

Amid AstraZeneca’s acknowledgement of a key error in dosage received by some study participants, the Serum Institute of India said that even at the lowest efficacy of around 70 per cent, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine candidate is viable against the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Saturday to review the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution.

With 44,489 new cases, there are over 92 lakh coronavirus infections in the country. As many as 524 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, taking the toll to 1,35,223. Of the 92.66 lakh cases, over 4.52 lakh infections are active, while recoveries stand at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The Centre Thursday extended the ban on international flights till December 31. A notification issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry said all scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on December 31, 2020. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).